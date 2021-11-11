GRAPEVINE FAITH (7-2) VS. BROOK HILL (7-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Young Field at Herrington Stadium, Bullard
Notable
Grapevine Faith: QB Chase Cross (117 of 207 passing attempts, 1,975 yards, 19 TDs, 10 INTs; 36 carries, 112 yards, 4 TDs) ... RB Clayton Sobecki (149 carries, 851 yards, 12 TDs) ... WR Parker Bailey (41-670, 9 TDs) ... MLB Campbell Stites (63 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss) ...
Brook Hill: LB Felipe Tristan (88 tackles, 5 sacks) ... QB Jack Jordan (115 pof 190 passing attempts, 1,571 yards, 16 TDs, 9 INTs) ... RB Nick LaRocca (130 carries, 893 yards, 9 TDs) ... WR Jay’lon Warren (42 catches, 583 yards, 5 TDs) ... DB Von Dawson (8 INTs) ...
Did you know: This will be for the TAPPS Division II area playoff. ... "Our goal from the beginning this season was always to make the playoffs and host first round," Guard coach Scott Ryle said. He added, "Our seniors are incredibly tight, there’s no doubt that is why we’ve done well this year." ... The Brook Hill O-Line includes JT Hebert, Aidan Mason, John Englehardt, Alessandro Cairati and Jack Crawley. ... Ryle said the Lions will be a formidable opponent. "Grapevine Faith is a very good football team, their offense is incredibly explosive," Ryle said. "(Cross) is a special player and we’re going to have to play well to slow (Cross and the Lions) down."
Last Week: Fort Worth Christian 50, Grapevine Faith Christian 28; Dallas Christian 47, Brook Hill 10
Up next: The winner advances to meet either Tyler Grace Community or Fort Worth Southwest Christian next week.