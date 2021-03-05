FAIRFIELD — Grapeland avenged its only loss of the season to earn its first trip to the state semifinals since 2017.
LaPoynor defeated the Sandies 61-56 on Dec. 12, 2020, in Grapeland. But on Friday night at the Johnson Activity Center, it was Grapeland that was victorious by a score of 75-57.
“These guys were the only loss we faced all year, so this was huge,” Grapeland head coach Blake Doughty said. “They’re so talented, and they’re so young. They’re going to be back. This is a very impressive group from LaPoynor. For us to go over the top of them, it means the world to us and our guys. I couldn’t be more proud of our young men and who they are.”
It was also a breakthrough win for the Grapeland seniors, who have advanced to the Class 2A Region III final every year they’ve been in high school, but Friday was the first time to advance past that round.
“It feels really good,” senior BJ Lamb said. “It’s a dream come true. It’s all we’ve been talking about since we were little. It finally came true.”
Lamb, along with sophomore Riley Murchison, completely changed the game in the second quarter.
LaPoynor led 12-10 after the first quarter and 16-14 in the second quarter. That’s when Lamb and Murchison took over.
The duo knocked down consecutive 3-pointers to give the Sandies the lead. After Kamron Eldridge responded with a triple for the Flyers to cut the score to 20-19, Murchison drained another, and Lamb knocked it two more threes to push the score to 29-19.
Lamb hit four 3-pointers and had 16 points in the second quarter to give Grapeland a 42-23 halftime lead.
“You would like to say it’s all coaching, but good players make for smart coaches,” Doughty said. “I’m very lucky to be where I’m at, and we’ve got some guys that can really play the game of basketball.”
Lamb finished with a game-high 24 points.
“It was a big game with a big crowd, and the nervous were still going on during the game,” Lamb said. “It was a fun game.”
LaPoynor opened the second half on an 11-2 run to make the score 44-34. Grapeland responded and led 57-40 after three quarters.
“They came out hot, but we knew what we needed to do,” junior Cadarian Wiley said. “I think we got a little too confident with the lead, so we had to slow it down, get back in control and go from there.”
LaPoynor made one more run in the fourth quarter, and a Garrett Nuckolls three trimmed the score to 61-52 with 5:21 to play.
Grapeland then held LaPoynor scoreless for more the four minutes and went on a 14-0 run to put the game away.
“The clock is our friend in that situation,” Doughty said. “We wanted to make sure that we weren’t doing anything to help let them back in the game. They’re so good offensively that we knew that at any point, they could throw something on us in a hurry. We wanted to make sure we were doing our part to finish the game.”
Wiley had 16 points for Grapeland. Murchison scored 12 points. Keizion Ashford added 10 points, six assists and six steals.
Nuckolls led No. 4 LaPoynor (26-6) with 14 points — all in the second half. Cooper Gracey scored 12 points. Kase Johnston had 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks. LaPoynor, which starts three sophomores, a junior and a senior, graduates three seniors — Eldridge, Caleb Solis and Aiden Maze.
No. 3 Grapeland (28-1) advances to face No. 20 Schulenburg, a 57-50 winner over No. 7 Port Aransas on Friday.
———
Grapeland 75, LaPoynor 57
LaPoynor 12 11 17 17 — 57
Grapeland 10 32 15 18 — 75
LAPOYNOR — Kase Johnston 11; Kamron Eldridge 6; Garrett Nuckolls 14; Cooper Gracey 12; Dijuan Whitehead 4; Aiden Maze 4.
GRAPELAND — Keizion Ashford 10; Cadarian Wiley 16; Riley Murchison 12; BJ Lamb 24; Omarian Wiley 6; Johnny Lamb 3; Michael Dancer 4.