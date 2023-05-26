For the first time in more than two months, the UT Tyler Patriots came out on the short end of a softball score.
Grand Valley State (Michigan) edged the Patriots, 2-1 in nine innings, on Friday in the NCAA Division II College Softball World Series on Frost Stadium at Warner Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The loss snapped the Patriots’ 37-game winning streak. Their last loss was on March 10, a 3-1 decision against Nova Southeastern in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
UT Tyler (60-5) will now try to bounce back in the double-elimination tournament. The Patriots are scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday against the winner between the Florida school of Nova Southeastern and East Stroudsburg (Pennsylania), who play at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. If the Patriots win on Saturday they will advance to play North Georgia at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Grand Valley State (47-6) next plays at 10 a.m. Sunday.
It was a pitcher’s duel between the Texas and Michigan squads.
JT Smith led off the game with a triple, but the Patriots failed to bring her home. The Lakers’ pitcher Hannah Beatus (29-1) then retired 17 straight batters.
Grand Valley State got on the board in the fourth inning. Lydia Goble started things off with a double down the right field line and advanced to third on a groundout. With two outs in the inning, Kelsey Komorous came up with a bloop RBI single to right field to score Goble.
That’s the way the score stayed until the top of the seventh. With one out, Michelle Arias hit a home run blast to left field to tie the game at 1-1.
Pitchers Tatum Goff and Shea O’Leary combined to strand 10 baserunners in the ballgame, including five in the seventh and eighth frames before Grand Valley State finally pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.
Megan Koenigshof led off the ninth with an infield single to third base. It was a close play at first and the umpires reviewed the play but upheld the call. Koenigshof moved to second on Kaitlin Lynch’s groundout. She moved to third on Joanna Cirirncione’s infield single. Goble then singled through the right side to bring Koenigshof home with the winning run.
Goff went 5.1 innings and allowed the lone run of the game up to that point in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The solo shot with one out in the seventh off the bat of Arias followed a bottom of the sixth in which O’Leary (16-3) stranded a Laker after taking over for Goff. O’Leary left two runners on with one out in the seventh, and then stranded the bases loaded in the eighth to move the game into the ninth inning.
O’Leary stuckout consecutive Lakers in the eighth with the bases loaded..
UT Tyler totaled six hits in the game, three of which went for extra-bases on the Arias homer and double, and a triple from Smith, who also added a single. Avery Farr and Amanda Marek added singles for the Patriots.
Goff gave up six hits and one run with five strikeouts and no walks. In three innings of work, O’Leary allowed six hits and one run with three strikeouts and to walks.
Beatus allowed six hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks.
NCAA Division II College World Series
May 25-31
Frost Stadium at Warner Park
Chattanooga, Tenn.
All Times CT
Thursday
Game 1: No. 1 UT Tyler 5, No. 8 California State San Marcos 1
Game 2: No. 5 Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 10, No. 4 Wilmington (Del.) 2
Game 3: No. 2 Central Oklahoma 5, No. 7 Nova Southeastern (Fla.) 1
Game 4: No. 3 North Georgia 6, No. 6 East Stroudsburg (Pa.) 2
Friday
Game 5: No. 5 Grand Valley State 2, No. 1 UT Tyler 1, 9 innings
Game 6: No. 3 North Georgia 6, No. 2 Central Oklahoma 3
Saturday
Game 7: No. 8 California State San Marcos (32-20) vs. No. 4 Wilmington (44-15), 10 a.m.
Game 8: No. 7 Nova Southeastern (43-15) vs. No. 6 East Stroudsburg (43-18), 12:30 p.m.
Game 9: No. 2 Central Oklahoma (53-8) vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 10: No. 1 UT Tyler (60-5) vs. Game 8 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday
Game 11: No. 5 Grand Valley State (47-6) vs. Game 9 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 12: No. 3 North Georgia (61-6) vs. Game 10 winner, 12:30 p.m.
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 3 p.m. (if necessary)
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Finals
(Best-of-three series)
Game 1: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Game 2: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Game 3: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, if necessary