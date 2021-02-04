Grace Community School had two football players sign to play college football on Thursday afternoon.
Joshua Murray signed to play for Henderson State University, and Alex Quintero signed with Blinn College.
All of the coaches who spoke about Murray and Quintero raved about their work ethic and their ability to use that to achieve their goals.
Murray did it all for the Cougars — receiver, safety and kick returner. Murray had 31 catches for 565 yards in seven games with 40 tackles and three interceptions, and he averaged 31 yards per kickoff return.
Murray was TAPPS honorable mention all-state athlete behind Stanford signee David Kasemervisz of Fort Bend Christian and Fort Worth Southwest Christian junior Tyson Flowers, who is receiving Division I interest. Murray also was first-team all-district athlete and second-team all-district secondary. He was also TAPPS academic all-state.
“They’re getting a fine young man that works hard every day that can play both sides of the ball,” Grace head football coach Norm Thompson said. “And by the time it’s all said and done, everybody in the nation is going to know his name.”
Murray said Henderson State, whose head coach Scott Maxfield is a native Tylerite and graduated from John Tyler High School, was a great for him both in the classroom and on the gridiron.
“Henderson had everything I wanted academically, as well as in football,” he said. “I am very grateful for the opportunity.”
Murray, who will play safety at the next level, said he wants to major in business marketing and possibly engineering.
Before he graduates, Murray has some unfinished business on the track. Murray won state in the 110-meter hurdles as a sophomore before having his junior season cut short due to COVID-19.
Murray’s sister, Johannon, competes in track and field at Louisiana Tech University.
Quintero was not only a standout kicker and punter for the Cougars but also played linebacker.
Quintero was TAPPS first-team all-state punter, TAPPS second-team all-state kicker, first-team all district kicker, first-team all-district punter, second-team all-district linebacker and TAPPS academic all-state.
Quintero averaged 40.2 yards per punt, was perfect on extra points and made five of his seven field goal tries.
“The way he kicks the ball and the way he works, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him on Sundays,” Thompson said. “They’re getting a gift. He’s hoping of course to go to a Power 5 from there and just let it launch. Right now, he’s hitting the end zone from the 35 consistently, and that’s what he’s got to do next year.”
Thompson first saw Quintero when he played for Bishop Gorman as a freshman. Thompson said he was happy to see Quintero on the Grace campus the next year.
Quintero said one of the reasons he chose Blinn because of their ability to get players ready for the next level.
“They have a great program and a big history of sending out big players to big colleges,” Quintero said. “I’ve been talking to their coaches and I like them. I went to see the campus with my parents, and we liked it. We feel like it’s the right choice.”
Quintero said he wants to major in biology.
