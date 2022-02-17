While Ashlynn Hecht has many more goals set for her senior year, the Grace Community School runner is already set for the future.
Hecht, a standout athletic and academic student, signed an academic and cross country/track scholarship on Thursday to attend Ouachita Baptist University in the fall.
She signed before family, friends, teachers, coaches and classmates during a ceremony in the Grace Community School Conference Room. Her mother (Sarah) and father (Gary) were on hand as well as sister Alyssa and brothers Ayle and Aden. Her high school and junior high coaches attended as well — John Keeling, Norm Thompson, Tim Latham and Ric Radcliffe.
Hecht, who specializes in distance and mid-distance races, had several options for next level schools but the Arkadelphia, Arkansas school felt right.
“The first time I visited I really felt God calling me there,” She said. “I just love the people and the community.”
Ouachita Baptist’s women’s track program is a nationally ranked NCAA Division II program and competes in the Great American Conference. The university’s name comes from the Ouachita River, which forms the eastern campus boundary. It is affiliated with the Arkansas Baptist State Convention.
Hecht will be studying engineering in college.
“I think a rigorous academic program here at Grace has prepared me for college classes,” Hecht said. “The teachers and the community have strengthen my faith.”
Coaches, teachers and teammates spoke of the high character of Hecht, saying they would miss her but are excited for her future.
While at Grace, Hecht has been an honor roll student, Legacy Captain Cougar Ambassador, Life Group Leader, TAPPS State Art Competitor, Texas Aerospace scholar, state medalist in the TAPPS State Track & Field Championships and State Cross Country Championships. She is serving as team captain for the third straight year.
Beginning in her sophomore year, she led the Grace Cross Country team as captain, where she placed 10th in state and was recognized as a first team all-state runner and selected as the top girls athlete in Tyler Best Preps.
During her junior year, she was first-team TAPPS cross country all-state, first-team TAPPs academic cross country all-state, second-team all-state track athlete, academic all-state track and was awarded Scholar Athlete of the Year by Grace Community School after leading the ladies team to the state championship.
At the state track meet, she helped the Lady Cougars to gold in the 4x400 in a time of 4:15.19. Hecht ran anchor and was joined by Macy Smith, Abby Metzger and Madeline Keeling.
Individually, Hecht won the 800-meters (2:21.19) and placed third in the 1600-meters (5:24.42).
Closing out her senior year at Grace Community School, she placed third at the state cross country in the fall with a school record 11 minutes and 38 seconds. She earned first-team all-state.
Members of the Great American Conference include: Arkansas Tech, Arkansas-Monticello, Harding, Henderson State, Southern Arkansas, East Central (Oklahoma), Northwestern Oklahoma State, Oklahoma Baptist, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Southern Nazarene and Southwestern Oklahoma State.