HOUSTON — Brooks Bays scored on a 4-yard run in overtime to lift the Grace Community Cougars to a 13-10 win over the Cypress Christian Warriors on Friday in a non-district game.
Grace moves to 3-0 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 0-1.
Cougars quarterback Price Williams hit on 15 of 26 passing attempts for 163 yards. Bays rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
Austin Johnson (71 yards) and Josh Murray (44 yards) each had five catches for the Tyler squad. Bays (30 yards) and Jaxon Rees (13 yards) each had two receptions.
Leading in tackles for the Cougars were middle linebacker Smith Pruett, linebacker Jacob Tucker and defensive lineman Grant Melton.
The teams were scoreless in the first half as a 20-plus mph wind affected the passing game. Also, Grace turned the ball over three times and the Coogs defense had two fourth down stops against Cypress.
Grace got on the scoreboard in the third quarter as the Cougar drive gets started with Williams hitting Johnson twice for first downs. Bays then galloped 54-yards for a touchdown. Alex Quintero's extra point gave the Coogs a 7-0 lead.
After the Warriors tie the game at 7-7 in the third quarter, Grace drove to the Warrior four-yard line, but Cypress Creek holds to force overtime.
In the first OT, the Warriors reached the five-yard line, but Murray batted away a pass on third down. The Warriors booted a 21-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead.
Grace then got its chance with the Cougars moving toward the goal line. Bays scored the game-winner on a four-yard run for the 13-10 win,
The Cougars return home for their TAPPS Division II District 2 opener against McKinney Christian. Gametime is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Clyde-Perkins Stadium.