Grace Community School saw two soccer players sign to play at the college level on Friday morning.
Hannah Meyer will stay close to home to play for Tyler Junior College, while Austin Johnson will head to Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to play for Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
As a freshman, Meyer scored a goal in the state championship game to help the Lady Cougars capture a state title. Now, Meyer will go to another program that is used to winning titles.
The TJC Apache Ladies won their fourth national title in 2019, and they are currently unbeaten this season and ranked No. 1 in the country.
“They’ve won many national titles, which is very good,” Meyer said. “I like the coach and the team, and being close to home was a big factor. I’m very excited to continue there. It will be a good start and hopefully I’ll be able to transfer to a bigger school one day.”
Meyer, a forward, scored 17 goals as a senior for the Lady Cougars.
“They’re going to get a great player and a harder worker,” Grace girls soccer coach Mitch Smith said. “She is someone who loves the sport and respects it. She is a great teammate.”
Meyer said she is planning to major in business with a minor in interior design.
Johnson will bring a defensive mentality to the Eagles of Oklahoma Wesleyan. A cornerback on the football field, Johnson plays in the middle of the defense on the soccer team.
“They are getting a great defender with athleticism and a good work ethic, and they are getting a guy who will be committed,” Grace boys soccer coach Josue Sabillon said.
Johnson said playing college soccer was something he’s dreamed about since a young age.
“It’s so exciting,” Johnson said. “Ever since I was little, anytime anybody asked me what I was going to do in college, I said I just want to play soccer. It’s crazy to get this experience to go play at the next level.”
Johnson said he liked that Oklahoma Wesleyan was one of the first schools to show interest in him and the environment of the school.
Oklahoma Wesleyan is an NAIA program that competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Johnson said he plans to major in business.