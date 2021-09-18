The Grace Community Cougars got on the board early and kept the pressure on as they scored a 36-14 homecoming win over the Tenaha Tigers on Friday at Clyde-Perkins Stadium.
Caden Lynch recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff and the Cougars took a quick 7-0 lead as Landry Livingston scored from the 5-yard line and Blake Harmon added the extra point with 11:13 showing.
The Cougars (1-3) played tough all night with Eli Martin and Nick Stewart adding interceptions and Kaleb Farnham blocking a punt.
The Tigers fall to 2-2.
Grace went on top 14-0 with 5:55 on the clock in the first as quarterback Will Bozeman dashed in from the 3-yard line. Harmon was true on the PAT.
Tenaha got on the board in the second quarter as Markevion Rasberry found the end zone from the three. Manuel Loredo added the PAT as the Tigers pulled within 14-7 with 6:21 on the clock.
The Cougars grabbed the momentum back as Jamarion Johnson scored from the five with 5:13 on the clock and Bozeman hit Caleb Carpenter on a 28-yard TD pass with 2:43 before halftime. Harmon made the extra point after Johnson's score, while Grant Turner ran in the two-point conversion after the touchdown reception.
Thus, Grace lead 29-7 at halftime.
After a scoreless third period, Tenaha pulled within 29-14 as Brindon Claiborne threw a 41-yard TD pass to Ja'tyrian Moore. Loredo added the PAT with 7:46 on the clock.
With 6:29 showing, Bozeman connected with Carpenter for a 32-yard TD pass. Harmon booted the PAT for a final score of 36-14.
Bozeman was 11 of 17 passing for 162 yards and two TD passes. Turner gained 41 yards on 13 attempts with Johnson carrying six times for 36 yards and a TD. Andrew Winebarger gathered in two receptions for 47 yards with Carpenter snagging five passes for 72 yards and two TDs. Lynch had two catches for 47 yards.
Claiborne hit on 18 of 40 passing attempts for 203 yards and a TD. Moore had eight receptions for 122 yards and a TD.
Grace is scheduled to visits Frisco Legacy Christian on Sept. 24 with Tenaha slated to open district play at Lovelady the same night.