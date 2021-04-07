The Grace Community Cougars earned seven medals in the recent TAPPS 5A District 2 Tennis Tournament held at the Summers Tennis Center on the campus of UT Tyler.
Five teams competed — Grace, Brook Hill, Dallas Christian, Carrollton Prince of Peace and Dallas Bishop Dunne. Some 63 players competed.
Grace Community players earning medals were Anna Clair Hicks, Hannah Burks (second place girls doubles); Aaron Seto, John Drake Ramirez (third place boys doubles); Ella Wupperman, Ella Denson (second place girls doubles) and Gabe Schuricth.