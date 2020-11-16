Elayna Metzger has been a standout distance runner during her time at Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School and Grace Community School.
Now, Metzger will travel a long distance to continue her running career.
Metzger has signed with Western Colorado University, which is in Gunnison, Colorado — more than 900 miles from Tyler.
“That was one of the biggest things I was considering,” Metzger said. “If I didn’t go there, it was because it’s farther away from home than I thought I would go. But I visited a few weeks ago, and I just kind of got that feeling where it just felt right. I visited other schools, and I didn’t really see myself running there in the future. But with Western, I loved the town, the coaches and the team.”
Metzger went to Bishop Gorman through her sophomore year.
She went to state in cross country both years of high school. She also went to state in track in the 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run in both seasons and went to state as a member of the 4x400-meter relay team as a sophomore.
As a sophomore, Metzger finished second in the state in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200.
As a junior at Grace, Metzger went to state in cross country once again but had her track season abruptly ended due to COVID-19.
During the summer, Metzger was injured and it limited her to just two races during her senior cross country season, but she was able to compete at the state meet.
Now, Metzger is hoping to finish strong with a state title in track in the spring.
Six of Metzger’s coaches spoke on Monday, and they all praised her work ethic and ability to battle through adversity.
Metzger will take those attributes with her to compete at Western Colorado, which is an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Metzger said she plans to major in kinesiology.