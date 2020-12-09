Friends, family and coaches gathered at Grace Community School on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the collegiate signing of Alana Roberts.
Roberts will play soccer for Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
“It’s a beautiful campus. The coaching staff is phenomenal, and the soccer program is amazing,” Roberts said. “I just love the atmosphere. It’s a Christian college, which is exactly where I wanted to go.”
Oklahoma Wesleyan is an NAIA school that competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Roberts has been playing soccer since she was 4 years old, all leading up to this moment.
“It’s amazing to have a dream come to reality,” she said. “I honestly didn’t think I would get here. But without a lot of help, it came true.”
Many of those people who have helped Roberts along the way were in attendance on Wednesday and offered words of congratulations for Roberts with a few tears shed throughout the crowd.
Roberts was a member of Grace’s state soccer team as a freshman and also runs track for the Lady Cougars.
“I’m excited for here,” Grace soccer coach Mitch Smith said. “I’ve had Alana the last four years. She has grown into a special person and a special player. They’re getting a great athlete and a great person.”
Roberts is an attacking midfield and forward. She trains at APEC.
Roberts said she wants to study either criminal justice, homeland security or graphic design.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports