GRACE COMMUNITY (2-8) VS. FORT WORTH SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN (8-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, 6901 Altamesa Blvd., Fort Worth 76132
Notable
Grace Community: RB Grant Turner ... RB/S Jamarion Johnson ... QB Will Bozeman ... MLB Kaleb Farnham ... DT Eli Martin ... LB Peyton Lyon
Fort Worth Southwest Christian: RB Antwuan Polk ... WR/SS Bryce Brown ... DT Milton Granger ... LB Jackson Taylor ... S Tyson Flowers
Did you know: This is the TAPPS Division II area playoff game. The project Grace starters on the O-Line include: LT Rick Walker, LG Caleb Wilson, center Lex Romano, RG Kole Crawford and RT Tanner Thyen. ... The Cougars concluded the regular season with a victory over Dallas Bishop Dune on Senior Night. ... "Our focus was not on making the playoffs Friday night," Grace coach Steve Parsons said. "It was simply to win a game. Fortunately, the win resulted in a playoff spot."
Last Week: Grace Community 14, Dallas Bishop Dunne 6; Fort Worth Southwest Christian 58, Flower Mound Coram Deo
Up Next: The winner advances to meet either Bullard Brook Hill or Grapevine Faith Christian next week.