In a tightly contested contest between Rose City squads, the Grace Community Lady Cougars defeated the Tyler Lady Lions in a volleyball match on Tuesday at the Lions Den.
Grace won 3-1 (26-24, 25-15, 22-25, 27-25).
Both teams were involved in long rallies as their fans cheered them on.
In the first set, Tyler rushed out to a 5-0 lead behind the serving of Maliyah Jones and a kill from Kaelyn McLean.
Then it was Grace's turn to rip off five-straight points, led by the serving of Keely Bozeman with kills from Hannah Rath and Kennedi Pickrell, along with a dink by Olivia Clark.
The Lady Cougars gradually pulled away to a 19-15 lead with two kills from Aubrey Felton and another from Pickrell. Grace eventually led 23-19, but the Lady Lions rallied to tie at 23-23, paced by the serving of Makayla Taylor and blocks from Zaniah Johnson and Naomi Moody.
After a service error put Grace ahead 24-23, Tyler tied it one more time with the combined block of Johnson and Moody.
A Bozeman kill, followed by a net violation gave the Lady Coogs the first set, 26-24.
In the second set Grace, paced by a Seyi Olusola kill, a Bozeman block and an ace from Clark the Lady Cougars jetted to a 19-9 advantage. A dink from Olusola concluded the set for a 2-0 advantage, 25-15.
The Lady Lions showed some spirit in the third set, despite falling behind early and eventually 19-16 on a serve from Rath. With serving from La' Tajia Hambrick and kills from Moody, Tyler tied the game at 19-19.
With the set tied at 22-22 , the Lady Lions, behind the serving of Eniyah Hanson, along with with kills from Johnson and Jones, plus a block from Johnson, pulled within 2-1 with the 25-22 win.
Then it was time for set four. Would it go to set five or end in four?
The Lady Lions took a 16-11 advantage with five straight points — two kills and a dink from Johnson, along with a spike from Hambrick, a block by McLean and an error by Grace.
Then the Lady Cougars went on a roll, going up 21-20 on four straight points, sparked by a Bozeman block and an Olusola dink.
With the fans on the edge of their seats, Tyler took a 24-23 lead on a kill from Johnson. Grace went up 25-24 on a Pickrell kill and a Felton block.
The Lady Lions tied the game at 25-25 on an error by the Lady Cougars.
Grace then won the contest 27-25 as Rath had a kill and the match point was scored when Felton and Rath combined for the block.
Leaders for Grace were Felton (12 kills, 4 digs, 5 blocks), Gracie Jewell (1 kill, 1 ace, 32 digs), Rath (4 kills, 2 aces, 20 digs), Bozeman (8 kills, 23 digs, 2 blocks), Pickrell (7 kills, 3 aces, 11 digs), Clark (2 kills, 1 ace, 9 digs, 39 assists) and Olusola (9 kills, 6 digs, 4 assists).
Leaders for the Lady Lions were Jones, McLean, Johnson, Hambrick, Kemani Rollins, Moody, Taylor, Hanson, Jazlynn Dunn, Tiana Hewitt, Brisay Ceres and Dy'Niste Lacy.
Grace won the JV match 2-0 (25-19, 25-21).
The Lady Cougars return to play on Thursday, visiting All Saints in a 5:30 p.m. match at Brookshire Gym.
The Lady Lions will now participate in the Forney Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Friday's matches are against Princeton (10 a.m.), DeSoto (noon) and Hutto (2 p.m.).