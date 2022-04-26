The Grace Community boys and girls teams captured the TAPPS 5A District 2 Track & Field Championships held on April 21 at The Brook Hill School in Bullard.
Grace girls won nine of the 17 events and the entire team placed in all but one event. The Lady Cougars totaled 252 points, followed by McKinney Christian (97), Brook Hill (70), Carrollton Prince of Peace (68), Dallas Christian (59) and Dallas Cristo Rey (36).
A highlight for the Lady Cougars team was winning all three relays and setting a school record in the 4x200 meter relay. Members of the relay include freshman Maya Gilmore, sophomore Maddie Keeling, junior Lauren Ethridge and junior Reece Porter.
Distance runners are junior Abby Metzger, senior Ashlynn Hecht, sophomore Maggie Jenz, freshman Lauryn Dunn and freshman Kayla Minick. They combined to sweep first through third place in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs.
The Cougars totaled 155 points, followed by Dallas Christian (121), Dallas Bishop Dunne (96), McKinney Christian (95), Brook Hill (72), Carrollton Prince of Peace (52) and Dallas Cristo Rey (24).
The Grace boys teams placed in all but two events and were led with a first-place finish by junior Kole Crawford in the discus.
Junior Grayson Gaddis swept the distance runs of the 800-meters and 1600-meters. Junior Drew Gaddis was second in the 800-meters.
In the 200-meter dash, juniors Caden Lynch and Reed Alexander finished 1-2.
Grace Community qualified 19 individuals in 22 events, plus six boys and girls relays for the TAPPS North Regional Championships, scheduled for Thursday at Maverick Stadium on the UT Arlington campus.