The hometown Cougars fell to Colleyville Covenant Christian 48-6 on Friday at Clyde-Perkins Stadium.
Although Friday night’s score made it seem like a blowout, Grace Community was just a couple plays from being in a competitive ballgame.
Grace Community School (0-3) quickly found itself down 21-0 to Colleyville Covenant Christian (2-1) following three and outs as well as turnovers. The potent passing attack for Colleyville proved to be too much for Grace as Colleyville quarterback Rhett Renteria threw for five passing touchdowns, hooking up with his receiver Christian Wells on four of the scores.
Despite the loss, Grace Community was able to move the ball inside the 20-yard lines at will but continued to turn the ball over once inside the red zone.
Sophomore Grant Turner rushed for over 100 yards and a score in the loss, and posed a threat in the kick return game, taking the ball to midfield on his couple attempts.
Junior Jamarion Johnson was also effective in the running game and made a couple key deflections for Grace Community.