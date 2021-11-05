After giving up an opening drive touchdown to the visiting Bishop Dunne Falcons, the Grace Community Cougar defense regrouped to shut out the Falcons’ offense the rest of the way for a 14-6 win at Clyde-Perkins Stadium.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Cougars.
The Cougar defense was dominant at the line of scrimmage thanks to senior defensive tackle Eli Martin and company. Martin had two sacks on Bishop Dunne quarterback Quincy Rheams and was relentless defending the Falcons’ running attack. If the Falcons were able to make it to the second level, linebackers Kaleb Farnham and Tyler Anderson were there for mop-up duty and kept Falcons punter Demaureih Jackson busy all night.
The Cougar offense played its part in the win as well, staying patient in the run game with Jamarion Johnson and Grant Turner while not asking quarterback Will Bozeman to do too much. Johnson scored from 1 yard out to put the Cougars ahead. Bozeman hit receiver Andrew Winebarger on a 19-yard fade in the back of the end zone before the half, which ended up being all the Cougars needed for the win.