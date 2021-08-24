It was a late night at the Lions Den on Tuesday.
For the fans who stuck around, they were entertained by long rallies, diving digs, rocket kills and team work.
When the match concluded, the Grace Community Cougars scored a 3-1 win over the Tyler Lady Lions in a non-district volleyball match.
Grace won 25-22, 25-23, 15-25, 25-15.
The Lady Cougars also won the sub-varsity matches — 25-16, 25-17 in JV and 25-13, 22-25, 15-6 in the freshmen.
In the varsity match, in the first set Grace was ahead 24-19 before the Lady Lions, led by server Takaisha Hunter won three straight points to get within 24-22. On the fourth set point, Grace’s Ashley Taylor had a dink for the win.
The second set was tight as well with the Lady Lions taking a 23-22 lead, but Grace came back to win three consecutive points, including a kill by Maggie Luce to a 25-23 win and a 2-0 lead.
In the third set, the Lady Lions, led by server Kristen Williams, bolted out to a 10-3 lead. Holding a 4-3 advantage, Williams had three aces to fuel the rally.
Tyler led 24-11, but Grace staved off four straight set points with a block from Riley Razor, a kill by Maryclaire Woodard and kills by Avery Nutt.
The Lady Lions finally won 25-15 on a net error.
In the fourth set, Tyler took a 4-3 lead on a dink by Dyniste Lacy, but from there Grace gradually pulled a way, led by the blocking of Keely Bozeman and Nutt, along with a dink by Macy Smith and an ace from Ella Wupperman.
Others contributing for Grace were Reece Porter, Woodard, Lauren Ethridge and Seyi Olusola for a 25-15 win.
Lady Lions coming through were Makayla Taylor, Amaya Moon, Maniya Simpson, Zaniya Moore and Maliyah Jones.
