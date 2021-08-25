Bishop Gorman's high school football opener scheduled for Friday at Houston Northland has been canceled due to COVID-19, Crusader athletic director Mike Lee said on Wednesday.
Lee said he is hopeful Gorman's game next week at Austin St. Dominic Savio will be played. That contest is scheduled for 7 p.m., Sept. 3.
On Tuesday four more games scheduled for the first week were been canceled due to COVID-19, various school districts reported.
Games canceled include: Cayuga vs. Mount Enterprise, Palmer vs. Kemp, Cushing vs. High Island, Frisco Wakeland vs. Sulphur Springs and Union Grove vs. Burkeville.
Cayuga will now visit Cushing at 7 p.m. Friday, while Frisco will visit Sulphur Springs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Other games impacted/canceled by COVID-19, according to TexasFootball.com, include: Iraan vs. Munday in Sweetwater, Bryan at Waller, Plano John Paul II at Lucas Lovejoy, Willow Park Trinity Christian at Peaster, Riviera Kaufer at Agua Dulce, Carrollton Ranchview at Wichita Falls Hirschi, Frisco at Garland Naaman Forest, Donna North at Donna, Dallas Jefferson vs. North Dallas at Franklin Field, Dallas Pinkston at Venus, Houston Westside vs. Fort Bend Willowridge and Houston Worthing vs. Huntsville and Warren vs. Hunington.
Naaman Forest’s Week 2 game with Flower Mound was also canceled as well as its Week 3 game with Rockwall-Heath. Also, Houston Westside vs. Alief Taylor was canceled.
Addison Greenhill has canceled Friday’s season opener against Episcopal School of Dallas. ESD will now play Wichita Falls Hirschi at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.
Lovejoy’s Week 1 home game against Plano John Paul II was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak at John Paul II. Lovejoy found a replacement game and will now open its season against Bryan at 7 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.
North Dallas rescheduled a game with Venus, but that gave has been canceled, the Dallas Morning News reported.
Other rescheduled games include: Munday at Peaster, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Arp at Huntington, 7 p.m. Friday; Tomball Christian at Houston Yates, Saturday.
There have now been 25 games in Week 1 canceled statewide, according to information gathered by The Tyler Morning Telegraph, The Dallas Morning News and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.