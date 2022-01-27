Bishop Gorman’s wrestling team hosted a triangular competition with two other area schools at Haddad gymnasium on Tuesday.
Gorman won two matches against Pittsburg High School (48-12) and Cameron Yoe High School (34-24). It was the first-ever dual win in school history. Yoe defeated Pittsburg (12-6).
Gorman organized the triangular as a way to develop its burgeoning wrestling program under coaches Daryl Hayes and Eric Ware, giving its nine athletes another chance to compete as a team ahead of state competition Feb. 4-5 in Houston.
Undefeated Crusader wrestlers at the competition included Eli Mahfood at 145 pounds, Aidan Patton at 152, Josh Hayes at 195, Jacob Favre at 220 and Aaron Ekwuruke at heavyweight.
Hayes improved to 26-10 on the season. Gorman’s team improves to 2-0 on the year.