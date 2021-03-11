Daryl Hayes is the new football coach at Bishop Gorman Catholic School, Zachary R. Allen, Gorman principal, announced on Thursday.
Allen said Hayes has 27 years of coaching experience, the last five as head football coach at St. John's Catholic Prep in Buckeystown, Maryland.
"Coach Hayes has had a variety of roles throughout his career, but one consistent character trait that shone through his resumé, his emails, his phone calls, letters of recommendation and in person visits is the fact that he cares about students and helping them see how Jesus Christ can move in their lives," Allen said. "He takes the game of football and teaches young men how to serve each other, their school, and their Lord. His background of teaching core subjects, coaching multiple programs to great success, and his affinity for working the faith into his program are all attributes that led to Coach Hayes being Bishop Gorman's next Head Football Coach."
Allen said there were more than 60 applicants for the Gorman position.
Hayes takes over for Brady McCoy, who served the last two years as the Crusaders head football coach.
Hayes guided the Vikings to three MIAA C championships and the 2019 National Association of Christian Athletes Division I title, oversaw the team when it squeezed in an abbreviated 2020 season during the coronavirus pandemic and garnered national attention for continuing to coach from the sidelines after he suffered a heart attack during a game on Nov. 14.
“It is a huge decision,” Hayes told The Frederick News-Post of Frederick, Maryland. “It’s a family situation, my oldest (son) was offered a roster spot as a walk-on at TCU, and it kind of flared up, they had an opening, it’s sort of a symbiotic thing, we can be in Texas.
“Originally it was, we can’t afford to move, we don’t want to move, we love St. John’s,” he said. “And then they said this is what we have, and there’s tuition help for my younger son, Josh (who played football and wrestled at St. John’s), and it just worked out.”
Hayes complied a record of 21-23 as head coach of the Vikings. He also coached wrestling as well as teaching business and serving as assistant principal.
Hayes took over a Vikings program with just 17 player. St. John's was 6-4 that season, winning the MIAA C Conference championships. St. John’s won MIAA C titles again in 2019 and 2020. In 2019, the Vikings capped their season by rolling to a 55-14 win over the Tennessee Heat, a victory that earned them the National Association of Christian Athletes Division I championship.
St. John’s was the only Frederick County high school football team that played during the fall of 2020. The Vikings defeated rival Annapolis Area Christian School before falling 53-0 to Concordia Prep in their final game, which Hayes finished coaching despite suffering a heart attack that apparently happened at halftime.
During the second half, Hayes had chest pains and numbness in his left arm and part of his left leg. Going to a hospital after the game, the 48-year-old Hayes learned the heart attack was caused by a clot that lodged in an artery that connects to his left ventricle, the Frederick News reported.
Stories about how he kept coaching after suffering the in-game heart attack were reported by numerous media outlets, including Sports Illustrated and the New York Post.
Hayes was quick to point out how dangerous it is for anyone to ignore symptoms he experienced during that game on Nov. 14.
He praised the vision of Gorman athletic director Mike Lee and principal Allen, along with infrastructure such as the training facility (Brodnax Family Crusader Center) and stadium (McCallum).
Hayes pointed out that Bishop Gorman has 17 players on its roster, the same number of St. John’s players that showed up at a meeting after Hayes took over the Buckeystown school’s program.
“The charge is very clear, we have to get the numbers up, get ‘em back to winning,” Hayes said. “We’ve been blessed to do that sort of thing at St. John’s, and we did at Saint James at Hagerstown (Maryland), and I did it down at Blue Ridge in Charlottesville (Virginia)."
“I love building, I love bringing numbers and excitement to football programs,” he said. “And I think that’s what the appeal was when they started talking to me.”
Allen added, "(Hayes) will add to the culture we are building here at Bishop Gorman. He is a family man, who describes that people will know him as a dad and husband, a follower of Jesus Christ, and a dedicated football coach.
"Our football program has a rich history, and we are excited to see Coach Hayes come in and fire up our current student body to get back to the brand of Bishop Gorman football so many of our alumni fondly remember."
Coach Hayes’ wife Kelly, and his youngest son Josh will be moving to Tyler to join the Crusader family this summer, Allen added.
'His eldest son, Nate, is looking to continue his education and his football career at TCU. Coach Hayes will be here very soon, and we are looking forward to introducing him to the students, parents and community," Allen said.