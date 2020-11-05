The Bishop Gorman football game with Waco Reicher, scheduled for Friday in Tyler, has been canceled, Zachary R. Allen, Bishop Gorman Catholic School principal, announced.
Allen issued the following statement:
“This morning our administration met with our football coaches, and due to the number of students that we have that are unavailable for (Friday) night’s game with a variety of injuries, we do not feel it is safe for us to compete.
“Obviously, one of the last things we want to do as a school and definitely as an athletic department is to cancel a varsity game. However, in this case, player and student safety has got to be our top priority. Football is a very physically demanding sport, and having too few players available puts our players at an increased risk of injury.
“Based on the information we have at the moment, I would expect that next week’s game will be played as scheduled. At this time, all other Homecoming activities will continue as planned.”
The Crusaders’ next game is scheduled for Nov. 13 at Arlington Pantego Christian.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS