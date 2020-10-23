Dallas Covenant broke out to a big halftime lead and scored a 37-7 win over the Bishop Gorman Crusaders on Friday night in a TAPPS Division III District 2 football game at McCallum Stadium.
The Knights improve to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in district while Gorman is 0-3 overall and 0-3 in district.
Garrett Graham led the Knights with 129 yards and a TD on 22 carries. Quarterback Ben Spangler hit on 13 or 24 passing attempts for 131 yards and three touchdown passes.
Covenant took a 6-0 as Spangler hit Jacob Scott with a 3-yard TD pass with 8:03 showing. The extra-point attempt failed.
The Knights sacred 18 points in the second quarter — 29-yard TD pass from Spangler to Scott (Spangler pass to Hayden Anderson for two points), 18-yard TD pass from Spangler to Grahma (Eli Kerlin kick) and a 29 field goal by Kerlin.
Covenant went up 31-0 in the third quarter as Scott returned an interception 35 yards for a TD with 3:27 showing. Kerlin made the PAT.
Gorman got on the board with 1:42 left in the first half as Anthany Smith tossed a 74-yard TD pass to Donovan Dodd. Ariel Lluberes made the extra point.
The final score of the game came with 10 minutes showing in the fourth as Graham found the end zone on a 9-yard run. The try for two failed as Henry Ainsworth intercepted the pass for Gorman.
Dozie Ifeadi had an interception for the Crusaders as well.
Smith hit on 6 of 13 passing attempts for 140 yards and a TD, with three interceptions. He also led BG on the ground with 24 yards on seven carries. Dodd had two receptions for 94 yards and a TD.
The Crusaders will play at All Saints next Friday.