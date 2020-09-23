Bishop Gorman's football opener with Tomball Christian HomeSchool that was scheduled for Friday in Tyler has been canceled, athletic director Mike Lee said.
A Crusader was exposed to COVID-19 and thus some players are in quarantine for 10 to 14 days, Lee said.
The next Gorman scheduled football contest is Oct. 2 against Arlington Grace Prep at McCallum Stadium in Tyler.
Also, Friday's District 8-3A, Division I opener Eustace at Malakoff has been postponed until Friday, Oct. 30 (district flex date), said Malakoff coach Jamie Driskell. The game was called due to COVID-19 concerns. Malakoff is scheduled to host Teague on Oct. 2 and Eustace is scheduled to host Groesbeck.
Ferris canceled Friday’s non-district game at Canton after COVID-19 cases were found in its program, Ferris coach Brandon Layne said Wednesday. Ferris has canceled practices for the rest of this week and will use that time to monitor its players before making a decision about next week’s non-district game against Bridgeport. Canton is scheduled to play at Hillsboro on Oct. 2.