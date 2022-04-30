Six Bishop Gorman and three All Saints athletes are headed to the TAPPS 4A state track meet after standout performances in the regional meet earlier this week.
For Gorman, Eva Meads captured gold in three long-distances event with teammates Isaac Natera and Ore Ifafore also finishing on top in the TAPPS 4A North Regional Meet held on April 26 at Maverick Stadium on the campus of The University of Texas at Arlington.
Natera and Anthony Todd added bronze medals for the Crusaders. Also earning state berths were Lady Crusaders Elizabeth Mahfood and Catherine McKnight.
All Saints’ Barrett Lin earned a silver and a state bid as did Caleb Dailey. Teammate Caroline Twaddell will also be heading to state.
The top four athletes in each event advance to state, which is scheduled for May 6-7 at Midway ISD’s Panther Stadium in Waco.
GIRLSMeads, a senior, won the 3200-meter run, the 800-meter run and the 1600-meter run, striking gold three times.
In the 3200, Meads claimed first place by more than a minute as she clocked in at 12 minutes and 25.07 seconds. The runner-up was Katherine Hanna of Dallas Covenant (13:34.90).
The 800 was a little closer but Meads was still on top with a time of 2:30.85. Gracee Whiteaker of Addison Trinity Christian was second at 2:34.13. Gorman’s Maria Kariampuzha was eighth (2:43.10).
Meads completed the long-distance trifecta with a gold in the 1600-meters in a time of 5:45.24. Sophia Davis of Dallas Covenant was second at 6:06.45.
Meads was also the TAPPS 2-4A District champion in all-three events. Kariampuzha was runner-up in district in the 800-meters. The meet was held at Bishop Gorman.
McKnight earned a state bid with a fourth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (50.69). She was fifth the 100-meter hurdles (18.35). She was third at district in both events. Alexa Remigio was seventh at regionals (18.59) and fourth at district.
In the 4x100, All Saints (Gillian Ricks, Bailey Walker, Carcyn Ervin, Katie Vallejo) was seventh (54.22), while Gorman (Morgan Salitore, Christine Ifeadi, Kate Cleofe, Grace Coan) was eighth (55.51). In district, Gorman was third and All Saints fourth.
Later in the 4x200, the Lady Trojans (Ricks, Walker, Ervin, Vallejo) were sixth at 1:56.57 and the Lady Crusaders (Coan, Salitore, Ashlyn Frans, Jilian Rae) were seventh (2:00.75). In district, All Saints was third and Gorman fourth (Cleofe ran for Rae at district).
Gorman was sixth in the 4x400 at 4:34.42. Relay members were McKnight, Kariampuzha, Frans and Mahfood. Rae ran for Mahfood in district as the Lady Crusaders took silver.
Mahfood earned fourth in the high jump (4-8) for a state berth with teammate Elaine Herrera seventh (4-4). Mahfood was district champion with Herrera taking the bronze.
Mahfood was eighth in the discus (77 feet, 6 inches). She was fourth at district.
Twaddell earned her trip to Waco by placing fourth in the pole vault (6-6). She was district champion with 7-6.
Lady Crusaders Frans (29-10.5) and Ifeadi (29-0.5) were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the triple jump. Ifeadi was the district champion with Frans fourth.
In the girls team competition, Bishop Gorman placed fifth with 67 points with All Saints 12th with 15 points. Arlington Pantego Christian won with 151 points, followed by Lubbock Christian (131) and Addison Trinity Christian Academy (89).
BOYSNatera, a junior, won the boys 800 in a time of 2:03.00 with a strong finish, staying ahead of Luke Moore of Arlington Grace Prep (2:03.25). Natera took his bronze in the 1600-meters (4:47.87). In district, Natera won both events.
Ifafore was tops in the 200-meter dash at 22.98. Lin was third at 23.11. At district, the two finished the same, first (Ifafore) and third (Lin).
Ifafore was also in the discus, earning fourth (120-0). He won gold at district.
In the 4x100, BG (Max Sobel, Ifafore, Andrew Bunt, Andre Williams) was sixth (47.83) with All Saints (Will Morgan, Mill Walters, Tyler Bedgood, Lin) eighth (48.40). In the district meet, the Trojans were second (45.33) and the Crusaders were third (46.58).
Later in the 4x200, Gorman (Sobel, Ifafore, Todd, Williams) placed eighth (1:36.72). They were third at district (1:36.59).
The Crusaders were seventh in the 4x400 (3:45.81) after finishing third in district. Members of the relay were Jorge Garcia, Todd, Will Vogler, Natera).
Todd added a fifth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.64 with teammate Cole Edens in sixth (19.17). All Saints’ Tre Newsome was seventh (19.97). In the district meet, Todd won gold with Edens third and Newsome fourth.
Newsome was also seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (46.91) after finishing fourth at district.
Lin was finished runner-up in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.48. He was the district champion at 11.54.
Todd won his bronze in the high jump (5-8) after winning district with a leap of 5-10.
Dailey was second in the pole vault (11-0). All Saints teammate Sam Emiru was fifth (8-0). Dailey won district at 10-0 with Emiru runner-up, also 8-0.
In the boys meet, the Crusaders were seventh with 56 points and the Trojans were ninth with 32 points. Arlington Pantego Christian won the meet with 137 points, followed by Lubbock Christian (130) and Colleyville Covenant Christian (83).
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS