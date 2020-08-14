Jerry Kelly leads Senior Players at difficult Firestone
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jerry Kelly was the only player at par or better after two days on Firestone's difficult South Course in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the PGA Tour Champions' first major of the season.
"You get out of position here, you're in deep trouble, and that's what it's like in a major," Kelly said. "That's why I haven't done that well in that many majors. It's definitely harder to get back in position."
Kelly shot an even-par-72 on Friday in tricky wind conditions to remain 2 under, three strokes ahead of fellow Madison, Wisconsin, player Steve Stricker, Colin Montgomerie, Rod Pampling and Robert Karlsson,
"The first day I turned a 64 into a 68 and today I turned an 80 into a 70," Kelly said. "I didn't strike it very well today. I didn't hit fairways like I normally do, so I think if I get back to hitting the fairways, it's a very playable golf course. But it seemed weird the way the holes were shaped and the way the wind was blowing."
Kelly started the back nine with a bogey on the par-4 10th, birdied the par-3 11th, chipped in for par on the par-3 12th and made another bogey on the par-4 13th.
"The chip-in on 12, that was awesome," Kelly said. "I saved great bogeys. On 13 and 10, those were good bogeys."
Montgomerie matched the best round of the day with a 69 on the testing course that was the longtime site of a PGA Tour event and later a World Golf Championship tournament.
"I don't so much see it as a challenge, to be honest, I see it as the way it should be," Montgomerie said. "It's a major championship, and it should be more than a challenge. You know what I mean? It's one of these courses you get rewarded for good play. On these courses you get heavily penalized for not. There is no way out."
Karlsson shot 71, and Stricker and Pampling had 73s. Stricker closed with a bogey.
"It's a challenge," Stricker said. "I'm not hitting it all that great, so it makes it even more of a challenge. If you don't get it in the fairway, you have some sort of shot underneath a tree to try to get it up around the green and try to get it up-and-down. I think I've only hit nine greens each day, which going around here, that's not very good. I'm struggling a little bit, but I think everybody is. It's just a difficult course."
Miguel Angel Jimenez (74), Tom Gillis (71), Scott Parel (71), Shaun Micheel (71), Dicky Pride (71), Mike Weir (70) and Woody Austin (69) were 2 over. Bernhard Langer (73) was another stroke back.
Lewis, Munoz share lead at Ladies Scottish Open
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — American golfer Stacy Lewis shot a 5-under 66 for the lowest round of the week at the Ladies Scottish Open to take a share of the lead with Azahara Munoz after the second round on Friday.
Lewis, a former top-ranked player and a 12-time LPGA Tour champion, birdied the final four holes to bounce back from her only dropped shot -- at the 12th -- at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.
The two-time major winner is looking for her first win in nearly three years — since when she has given birth to her first child, Chesnee — to take into next week's Women's British Open, which she won in 2013.
Munoz bogeyed the last hole for a 69 that followed up a 68 from the first round, and is also 5 under par overall.
Jennifer Song was a stroke behind after a 70, with Amy Olson and Olivia Cowan a further shot back after 71s.
Danielle Kang is bidding for a third straight win on the LPGA Tour, after back-to-back titles at the Drive On Championship and the Marathon Classic over the last two weeks, and the American is even par after two rounds of 71.
If Kang takes the title this week, she would become the first player since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 to win three consecutive events on the tour.
It is the first international event on the LPGA Tour since the Women's Australian Open in February.
In-form Horsfield shoots 64, leads Celtic Classic
NEWPORT, Wales (AP) — Sam Horsfield kept up his excellent form since the resumption of the European Tour by shooting 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Celtic Classic on Friday.
The Englishman has been one of the leading players on the so-called U.K. Swing over the past month, having won the Hero Open for his first professional title and earning a top-10 finish in the British Masters.
With an eagle at the par-5 18th hole, Horsfield moved to 11 under par for the tournament being held at Celtic Manor, the venue for the 2010 Ryder Cup.
First-round leader Thomas Pieters had the chance to retain the lead after heading to the last tied with Horsfield, but the big-hitting Belgian made bogey to drop into outright second place with a 68.
Andrew Johnston, better known by his nickname "Beef," finished eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie to complete a wild round of 66 that began with a triple bogey and contained seven birdies in all.
Johnston was tied for third — two shots off the lead on 9 under overall — with Thomas Detry (66) and Callum Shinkwin (65).
The Celtic Classic is the fourth event of the six-week U.K. Swing, taking place in an isolated environment, after the tour resumed following a five-month stoppage because of the coronavirus outbreak.
---
PGA Tour Bridgestone Senior Players Championship Scores
By The Associated Press
Friday
At Firestone CC
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.0 Million
Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
Second Round
Jerry Kelly 68-70_138
Robert Karlsson 70-71_141
Colin Montgomerie 72-69_141
Steve Stricker 68-73_141
Rod Pampling 68-73_141
Tom Gillis 71-71_142
Scott Parel 71-71_142
Shaun Micheel 71-71_142
Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-74_142
Dicky Pride 71-71_142
Mike Weir 72-70_142
Woody Austin 73-69_142
Bernhard Langer 70-73_143
Scott Dunlap 72-71_143
Willie Wood 73-70_143
Dudley Hart 75-69_144
Kenny Perry 70-74_144
Tim Petrovic 74-70_144
Ernie Els 71-73_144
Duffy Waldorf 70-74_144
Darren Clarke 75-70_145
Ken Tanigawa 72-73_145
Fred Couples 70-75_145
Brett Quigley 73-72_145
Paul Broadhurst 69-76_145
Joe Durant 76-69_145
Marco Dawson 72-73_145
Billy Andrade 72-74_146
Kevin Sutherland 74-72_146
Scott McCarron 71-75_146
David McKenzie 75-71_146
Loren Roberts 72-74_146
Steve Flesch 73-73_146
Tim Herron 71-76_147
Tom Byrum 75-72_147
Gene Sauers 74-73_147
Vijay Singh 73-74_147
Doug Barron 76-71_147
Larry Mize 77-71_148
Jay Haas 73-75_148
Ken Duke 74-74_148
Stephen Ames 73-75_148
Bob Estes 74-74_148
John Huston 71-78_149
Steve Pate 73-76_149
Retief Goosen 75-75_150
Brandt Jobe 76-74_150
Paul Goydos 78-72_150
Esteban Toledo 75-75_150
David Frost 76-74_150
Lee Janzen 71-79_150
David Morland IV 76-75_151
Joey Sindelar 75-76_151
Tom Lehman 75-76_151
John Daly 72-79_151
Carlos Franco 72-79_151
Billy Mayfair 78-73_151
Olin Browne 74-77_151
David Toms 76-75_151
Kirk Triplett 77-74_151
Wes Short, Jr. 68-83_151
Jesper Parnevik 80-72_152
Stephen Leaney 76-76_152
Kent Jones 76-76_152
Jeff Maggert 76-76_152
Tommy Armour III 77-77_154
Chris DiMarco 78-76_154
Jeff Sluman 77-77_154
Glen Day 76-78_154
Mark Calcavecchia 76-79_155
Frank Lickliter II 81-74_155
Mark Brooks 79-76_155
Ángel Cabrera 78-77_155
Rocco Mediate 78-77_155
Tom Pernice Jr. 77-78_155
Dan Forsman 78-78_156
Mark O'Meara 74-82_156
Russ Cochran 80-77_157
Blaine McCallister 82-84_166