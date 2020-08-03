WGC: St. Jude Invitational
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Justin Thomas won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday to take the No. 1 spot in the world for the first time since June 2018.
Thomas dueled defending champion Brooks Koepka down the final holes, sealing the World Golf Championship St. Jude Invitationla victory on the par-5 16th. Thomas took the lead for good with his second straight birdie, while Koepka bogeyed the hole.
Koepka pulled within a stroke with a 39-footer for birdie on No. 17. But Koepka put his tee shot into the water along the 18th fairway on his way to double bogey, allowing Thomas to finish up an easy par putt for what wound up a three-stroke victory.
Thomas closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 13-under 267 and take the $10.5 million winner's check for his 13th PGA Tour title. At 27, he became the third-youngest player since 1960 to reach 13 PGA Tour wins, trailing only Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.
Koepka will go to TPC Harding Park in San Francisco looking to defend his PGA championship title. He finished with a 69 and tied for second with Phil Mickelson (67), Daniel Berger (65) and Tom Lewis (66).
Thomas had Jim "Bones" Mackay on his bag, playing in the same group with Mickelson for the first time since Mickelson split with his longtime caddie. Mackay was a late fill-in for Thomas' usual caddie, Jimmy Johnson.
LPGA: Drive On Championship
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Danielle Kang played the brand of steady golf that wins on tough golf courses, closing with a 2-under 70 at Inverness Club and winning the LPGA Drive On Championship in the first LPGA Tour event in more than five months.
Kang and Celine Boutier of France turned the final hour into a terrific duel, and they were tied when Kang made her lone bogey on the par-5 13th with a poor chip from the thick collar.
It was Boutier who blinked last. She missed a short par putt on the 15th hole to fall one shot behind, and then stuffed her approach to 4 feet below the hole on the 18th. Instead of a playoff, however, Boutier made a tentative stroke on a tricky putt and the ball caught the left edge of the cup and spun away.
Kang, the No. 4 player in the women's world ranking, won for the fourth time in her career. Kang finished at 7-under 209. It was her first LPGA competitoin since Jan. 23 in Florida. She did not go to Australia, and then the COVID-19 pandemic halted play on the Asian swing and then on through the summer.
PGA: Barracuda Championship
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Richy Werenski holed a flop shot from the fairway on the par-4 18th for a five-point eagle and birdied the last for a one-point victory over Troy Merritt in the Barracuda Championship.
Werenski won for the first time on the PGA Tour, scoring 13 points in the final round on Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course — the first-time venue after 21 years at Montreux Golf and Country Club. The 28-year-old former Georgia Tech player won the event three years after losing to Chris Stroud on the second hole of a playoff.
The fifth straight first-time winner in the tour's lone modified Stableford scoring event, Werenski earned a spot next week in the PGA Championship in San Francisco. He and Merritt, also in the field next week at TPC Harding Park, secured spots in the U.S. Open in September at Winged Foot.
Champions: Ally Challenge
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Jim Furyk turned 50 when golf was shut down and made the most of it when the PGA Tour Champions returned, closing with a 4-under 68 to win the Ally Challenge when Brett Quigley bogeyed his last two holes.
Furyk became the first player since Miguel Angel Jimenez in 2014 to win in his start on the 50-and-older circuit.
His victory came at a familiar place. Warwick Hills was one of his favorite stops on the PGA Tour when it hosted the Buick Open until a decade ago. Furyk won there in 2003 and was a runner-up two other times. It was his first victory since the RBC Heritage in 2015.
EPGA: Hero Open
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Sam Horsfield won the Hero Open for his first European Tour title, holding off Thomas Detry by a stroke at Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club.
Horsfield closed with a 4-under 68 for an 18-under 270 total. The 23-year-old Englishman birdied the 17th hole to take the lead and finished with a par. Detry, from Belgium, shot a 66.
Korn Ferry: Pinnacle Bank Championship
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Seth Reeves overcame an eight-stroke deficit to win the Pinnacle Bank Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, making a late eagle and birdie in a one-stroke victory over five players.
Reeves closed with a 7-under 64 to finish at 11-under 273 at The Club at Indian Creek. He eagled the par-5 15th and birdied the par-4 18th, finishing more than two hours before the final group.
Other Tournaments
Pierceson Coody won the 118th Western Amateur on Sunday at Crooked Stick in Carmel, Indiana, beating Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 2 and 1. The 20-year-old Coody, the grandson of 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody, is a a junior at Texas. He's the seventh Longhorn to win the George R. Thorne Trophy.