ORLANDO, Fla. — Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods traded text messages on the eve of the final round at the PNC Championship, their teams tied for the lead and in contention. Neither mentioned winning.
This was about Woods getting to play alongside 11-year-old son Charlie, watching him twirl the club after a good drive and yes, even deliver a fist pump in his red shirt on Sunday. For Thomas, it was about competing with his father Mike, a longtime club professional in Kentucky and the only coach he's ever had.
Team Thomas birdied the opening seven holes and the father delivered a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that gave them a 15-under 57 in the scramble format and a one-shot victory over Vijay Singh and son Qass.
They won the Willie Park Trophy. It only felt like the other 19 teams won a participation trophy.
"Memories we'll have for our entire lives," Woods said after he and Charlie posted another 62 to finish seventh. "He's not going to appreciate this at 11 years old. I didn't when I was with my dad. As the years go by, you start appreciating it more."
Woods and his son dressed in his traditional Sunday red with black trousers. Charlie's mother, Elin Nordegren, walked the final round at The Ritz-Carlton Club at Grande Lakes, her first time at a golf tournament since the 2009 Presidents Cup at Harding Park.
The Woodses played the final six holes in 6-under par, too late by then to do anything about Thomas and his father. Thomas, a former world No. 1 and PGA champion, has grown close to the Woods clan and talked in the days leading up to this event about how badly Charlie wants to beat him.
Mike Thomas said young Woods took $1 off him on the putting green Saturday afternoon and said with a laugh, "I'll show him what I got here." Mike Thomas specializes in working with juniors and spends time with Charlie when he's in Florida.
Thomas, who has multiple PGA Tour titles in each of his last four years, wasn't about to compare this with with his PGA Championship, World Golf Championships or any other of his 13 tour victories. Even so, he called the PNC Championship "100 percent the most enjoyable."
When his father holed the birdie putt, he said he knew there were 10 teams still on the course and it still felt as though the tournament was over.
"A part of you didn't care who won," he said. "We were here as father and son to enjoy a special moment."
That's what Alastair Johnston, the vice chairman at IMG, had in mind when he created this tournament 25 years ago. It started as the Father-Son Challenge. It since has changed into major champions and Players Championship winners competing with a family member — son, daughter, father-in-law, grandson.
The idea was that golf fans would be curious to see the children of great players. Throw in the 11-year-old son of golf's biggest star, and interest surged to new levels. Charlie Woods delivered a great show, unfazed by the 250 spectators (mostly sponsor guests) or the national TV spotlight.
"I'd like to find the right way to tell Charlie that thousands of kids watching at home will be inspired to want to play golf with their dads," Johnston said. "He wouldn't appreciate it now. But one day he might."
The PNC Championship has the strongest waiting list in golf, and it's always been that way. Newcomers to the field this year included Woods and Thomas, Bubba Watson and Mark Calcavecchia.
Calcavecchia played with his son Eric. When they finished, the former British Open champion who has been trying to get in the tournament for seven years was asked how it went.
"Nothing short of amazing," Calcavecchia said. "I'm kind of sad it's over. I feel like a little kid when the carnival leaves town."
That's about how it felt for Woods.
His son played from tee markers more than 100 yards ahead in some cases, and Woods often waited for Charlie to hit his drive. More times than not, Charlie would look back give him the thumbs-up and Woods didn't even bother hitting his shot.
"I'm proud of how he handled everything," Woods said.
He said it was "without a doubt" the most fun he's had on the golf course this year. Woods played only nine times because of the COVID-19 pandemic and only once finished in the top 10. But he wasn't about to rank the week with other big moments in his remarkable career.
He said the idea was to enjoy the experience together, "and we did that."
---
Sunday
At Ritz-Carlton Golf Club
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $1,085,000
Yardage: 7,122; Par: 72
Final Round
Team Thomas, $200,000 62-57_119
Team Singh, $80,000 60-60_120
Team O'Meara, $53,625 62-59_121
Team Trevino, $53,625 62-59_121
Team Kite, $48,500 64-58_122
Team Kuchar, $48,500 58-64_122
Team Woods, $47,000 62-62_124
Team Daly, $46,000 62-63_125
Team Furyk, $44,500 62-64_126
Team Norman, $44,500 61-65_126
Team Lehman, $44,500 61-65_126
Team Janzen, $43,250 67-60_127
Team Langer, $43,250 63-64_127
Team Duval, $42,250 61-67_128
Team Price, $42,250 65-63_128
Team Player, $41,500 66-63_129
Team Sorenstam, $41,000 65-65_130
Team Watson, $40,500 65-67_132
Team Calcavecchia, $40,250 67-66_133
Team Harrington, $40,000 69-66_135
Ko wins LPGA's season-ending CME Group title in a flourish
NAPLES, Fla. — Jin Young Ko missed most of the LPGA Tour season and still won the yearlong money title.
That's what a $1.1 million check does.
Ko, the No. 1 player in the world, put an emphatic capper on her truncated year Sunday by shooting a final-round 6-under 66 and winning the CME Group Tour Championship by five strokes over Hannah Green and Sei Young Kim.
"I still can't believe it, that I'm here, that I won this tournament," Ko said.
With a birdie on the final hole, the LPGA's final putt of the season, Ko finished at 18 under for her seventh career LPGA win. Green's final-round 67 — on her 24th birthday — helped push her into the second-place tie.
Kim, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, shot 72 and that was good enough for her to clinch Rolex Player of the Year honors. Danielle Kang won the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average.
"Feels like a pretty solid accomplishment in 2020, to be honest," Kang said.
Ko started the final round one shot back of Kim and opened with a birdie. The key stretch was Ko's run of three straight birdies on the 12th through the 14th — her longest such run of the week. She left a chance for a fourth in a row just left of the cup on 15, then all but wrapped up the win with another birdie on the 16th.
The win wrapped up a wire-to-wire year in the No. 1 spot for Ko, who has held the ranking since July 29, 2019. She moved to $5,600,824 in career earnings, making her the 71st player in LPGA history to cross the $5 million mark.
Her approach Sunday was quite simple: "I just (thought), OK, 18 holes left and then go to home," Ko said.
She's going back to South Korea as a winner, too.
Ko played only four LPGA events in 2020 — she competed six times on the Korean LPGA while riding out the coronavirus pandemic at home — but Sunday's win and a check for $487,286 for finishing second in last week's U.S. Women's Open helped push her season earnings to $1,667,925. That would have been good for fifth-best on tour last season, when each of the 21 leading money-winners all appeared in at least 20 events.
Kim's realistic hopes of winning ended when she left a 25-foot par putt short on the par-4 15th to fall four off Ko's lead. But the player-of-the-year award was still in her control at that point, and she finished that off.
Mina Harigae (68) finished at 12 under, the fourth-place finish matching the best of her LPGA career.
Lexi Thompson shot a 2-under 70 on Sunday and finished at 11 under, seven shots off the pace and tied with Lydia Ko for fifth. Thompson, the leader after Thursday's first round, saw her streak of consecutive seasons with at least one victory end at seven.
"Definitely a good ending to the year and to the week," said Thompson, the native South Floridian who had about 15 fans following her Sunday even though the tournament was technically closed to ticketholders.
She said she's looking forward to some normalcy in 2021.
"It was nice to have a few people out there supporting us," Thompson said. "I think the fans make the game, so hopefully we'll get back to that in 2021."
Sunday marked the end to the 18-event LPGA season that was cut almost in half by the pandemic and was shut down for 5 1/2 months from mid-February through the end of July. Next season is scheduled for 34 events, starting with the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, from Jan. 21-24.