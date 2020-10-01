JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Defending champion Sebastian Munoz found happy memories Thursday at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Munoz nearly holed a wedge on his opening hole as part of his fast start, ran in four straight birdies on the back nine and wound up with an 8-under 64 to share of the lead with Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman.
Sixteen players were at 67 or better.
Stephenson, Lee top Shoprite LPGA Classic
GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Lauren Stephenson holed out from the rough from 137 yards for eagle on the par-4 14th and shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday for a share of the Shoprite LPGA Classic lead with Mi Hyang Lee.
Ryann O’Toole and Nasa Hataoka were a stroke back.
Jennifer Song shot 65, and Katherine Kirk was at 66.
Westwood makes 2 eagles in 9-under 62
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Lee Westwood capitalized on his knowledge of the Renaissance Club to shoot a 9-under 62 that included two eagles, giving him a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Scottish Open on Thursday.
Westwood eagled Nos. 3 and 7 and also birdied No. 5 to go out in 31. He then made four birdies in five holes from No. 12.
Alexander Bjork — who had five straight birdies in his back nine — and Joost Luiten shot 63 to share second place.