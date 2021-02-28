BRADENTON, Fla. — The plan was for PGA champion Collin Morikawa to wear a red shirt with his black pants Sunday to show support for Tiger Woods as he recovers from career-threatening leg injuries from a car crash.
The clothes shipped to him never arrived, so Morikawa did the next best thing at the Workday Championship.
He played like him.
Staked to a two-shot lead, Morikawa shook off an early mistake, regained control around the turn, delivered two clutch putts and then played a steady hand on a Concession Golf Club course known for calamity.
Just like Woods has done so often, Morikawa forced everyone to catch him. No one did, and his 3-under 69 gave him a three-shot victory for his first World Golf Championship.
"With how good the field was, how good my game felt, to close it out with such a stacked leaderboard coming after me, it really means a lot," Morikawa said.
He became the 24th player to win a major and a World Golf Championship title, and the 24-year-old Californian joined Woods as the only players to win both before turning 25.
Woods was 23 when he won the first of his 18 World Golf Championships.
Morikawa, who finished at 18-under 270, won for the fourth time in his last 34 starts on the PGA Tour. He finished three ahead of Brooks Koepka (70), Viktor Hovland (67) and Billy Horschel (70), who played with Morikawa in the final group and witnessed the supreme iron play that made him so hard to catch.
As for that red shirt? Morikawa thinks it got stuck in Tennessee because of the weather. He even sent his caddie to the distribution center to see if it arrived.
Several other players wore the ensemble that Woods made famous, and Tony Finau took it an extra step by arriving at Concession with his cap turned backward.
Woods suffered serious injuries to his right leg and foot when his SUV crashed off a road and tumbled down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs on Tuesday. After a prolonged surgery to put the shattered bones back together, he is recovering and was said to be in good spirits.
"Red and black, we know that's what Tiger does on Sundays, so just to join in and just let Tiger know we're supporting him in the best way we can," Finau said. "We're still playing and we miss him out here, but it was cool just to be a part of that."
The inspiration came from Woods. The instruction came from a pair of major champions.
Morikawa was down on his putting a few weeks ago while at home in Las Vegas when he decided to try to the "saw" putting grip that Mark O'Meara perfected, He rotates his right hand so that his first two fingers extend down the grip. O'Meara recently moved to Las Vegas, and Morikawa sought him out.
And then at Concession, he asked club member Paul Azinger for help with his chipping on the Bermuda grass. Azinger said it took about 10 minutes, more about technique to get the bounce in the wedge more involved.
Both worked beautifully all week.
Rock solid with his game and his emotions, Morikawa choked up ever so slightly when it was over talking about Woods and what he has meant to the game, and his paternal grandfather, who died last month.
"You don't get to say thank you enough," Morikawa said. "So , 'Thank you, guys.'"
Outside of a chunked chip on the second hole that made him scramble for bogey, Morikawa didn't miss a fairway the rest of the way and was rarely out of position.
Horschel caught Morikawa after three holes and tried to stay with him. Koepka had the last good chance to catch him until, trailing by three with a 35-foot eagle chance on the 17th hole, he three-putted for par.
Hovland, who finished his second round with a quadruple bogey, might have had the best chance of all. Hovland someone managed to punch out of the wire grass and onto the green to make birdie on the par-5 13th, his seventh birdie of the round that pulled him with one shot.
His hopes effectively ended on the next hole. Just as Morikawa was pouring in an 8-foot birdie putt on the short par-4 12th hole, Hovland ran his 40-foot birdie putt some 15 feet past the hole on the par-3 14th, and missed the par putt.
Morikawa's lead was back to three shots, and he never flinched the rest of the day.
Scottie Scheffler also was in the mix with six birdies in 12 holes. He drove into the water on the 16th and made double bogey, and shot 68 to finish fifth.
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, both dressed in red and black, never got anything going. McIlroy closed with a 71 to tie for sixth, while Reed shot a 72 and to finish another spot back.
"I think just for everyone to show their appreciation for what he means to us out here," McIlroy said about the tribute. "If there was no Tiger Woods, I just the think the tour and the game of golf in general would be in a worse place. He's meant a lot to us, he still does mean a lot to us and I think that was just a little way to show that."
Branden Grace closes eagle-birdie to win Puerto Rico Open
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Branden Grace closed eagle-birdie Sunday to win the Puerto Rico Open, an emotional triumph following his father's January death after a month-long fight with the coronavirus.
Grace holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle on the par-4 17th and birdied the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Jhonattan Vegas at windy Grand Reserve.
"This morning I had a tear in the car when I was talking to my wife," Grace said about father Peter. "It was an emotional day. I thought about him a hell of a lot out there, especially the last tee shot. I was really struggling the last hole, because I knew he was watching over me. I knew he was guiding me."
The 32-year-old South African player won for the second time on the PGA Tour and 13th worldwide, closing with a 6-under 66 to finish at 19-under 269.
"It's been a very tough couple of years and a tough couple of months and it's just nice to — obviously, with all the support back home with my wife and my son and my family and everybody back home," Grace said. "And all that we have been through, there's some light at the end of the tunnel."
Vegas, from Venezuela, birdied the 18th in a 65. Puerto Rican player Rafael Campos and Grayson Murray, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for third at 16 under.
Grace drove into the right bunker on the 17th, the hole playing 300 yards to the front of the green with the tees moved well forward.
"That was a tough bunker shot," Grace said. "And to play it perfectly, just get it with just enough check and managed to get it to roll out and 5 or 6 feet to go, I knew it was in. So, that was obviously fortunate."
He also hit into a greenside bunker on 18, flopped out to 6 feet and made the winning putt.
"The only thing you can't do on 18 is hit it left," Grace said. "I managed to hit a great drive, and I wasn't going to go left. I pulled my second. And I knew if I could get it maybe front edge or in the bunker, then I'm going to give myself opportunity. And fortunately I was in the second bunker, so I could really just get it up on the slope and just get it to run out a little bit and manage to play perfectly.:
The tournament was played opposite the World Golf Championship event in Florida. Grace earned a two-year PGA Tour exemption and a spot in the PGA Championship in May, but not the Masters in April.
Campos had his third top-10 finish in his home event. He tied for eighth in 2016 and tied for 10th in 2017. He parred the final three after rebounding from bogeys on 10 and 11 with birdies on 12, 13 and 15.
"I can seal the deal. I know I can," Campos said. "It just didn't happen today. I didn't have my best game out here, but I still managed to give myself a real opportunity of winning the tournament. I think it's just getting myself more opportunities and it will happen eventually."
Needing an eagle to catch Grace on 18 after birdieing 17, Murray hooked his drive into the trees, took an unplayable lie and made a bogey.
Brice Garnett (65 ) and Andrew Putnam (69) were 15 under.
Whoa, Nelly! Korda makes it 2 straight wins for her family
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jessica Korda opened the LPGA Tour season last month by winning the Tournament of Champions.
On Sunday, it was Nelly's turn.
Nelly Korda followed in big sister's footsteps with a three-shot victory that looked easier than it felt. She seized control with three birdies through six holes, closed with 12 pars and shot a 3-under 69 at Lake Nona to win the Gainbridge LPGA.
"Yeah, Jess' win, I was like, 'OK, I got to get one now,'" Korda said. "We were close that one year. She won in Thailand and I was leading in Singapore. But it's nice to get back-to-back Korda wins now."
More than just matching her sister, Korda won for the first time on American soil. The other three victories for 22-year-old Nelly were in Australia and twice in Taiwan. It also was the first time she won with her parents watching. Her father, Petr Korda, is a former Australian Open tennis champion.
"I've had an amazing week and I made some clutch putts when I needed to and pulled it off," Korda said.
On the other side of the course, Annika Sorenstam wrapped up her return after more than 12 years of retirement with a par on the ninth hole for a 76, finishing last among the 74 players who made the cut. The 50-year-old Swede was making this one-time appearance because Lake Nona has been her home course for two decades.
"I'm just thankful being here, playing here and being able to make the cut," Sorenstam said. "I think I never gave up, even though it was not really going my way and I wasn't hitting as well as I should be to be out here. The purpose was to get some tournament rounds, and I did that."
She has said she plans to play the U.S. Senior Women's Open this summer and she'll need to get sharp, though Sorenstam said preparing for that would not include another LPGA event.
"I have so much respect for these players," she said.
Sorenstam finished 29 shots behind Korda, who won by three over Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko.
Korda, who finished at 16-under 272, began the final round with a one-shot lead over rookie Patty Tavatanakit, the former UCLA star who fell back quickly and wound up with 74 to tie for fifth.
There wasn't much drama on the final day. Korda made sure of that with a steady diet of pars and picking up enough birdies when she needed them. That doesn't mean it was easy.
"Honestly, I did not play very good golf today, and I just stayed really solid," Korda said. "I don't even know what I did. It was definitely very stressful."
Ko, a former world No. 1 trying to end nearly three years without winning, had a 69. Thompson closed with a 68.
Jin Young Ko, the current No. 1, took bogey on the par-5 second hole and dropped too many shots along the way to mount any sort of a rally. She shot 71 and finished fourth.
Sutherland overtakes Weir to win Champions title in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — Kevin Sutherland was not really hitting it well, not making a whole lot putts, yet kept hanging around.
A chip-in birdie on Tucson National's 16th hole changed everything.
The only birdie of the final round on the par-3 not only put Sutherland in a tie for the lead, it gave him the confidence to close out his fifth PGA Tour Champions title.
Stuck in neutral most of a windy afternoon, Sutherland chipped in for birdie at No. 16 and had a tap-in for another on the next hole, shooting a 4-under 69 to overtake Mike Weir in the Colorguard Classic on Sunday.
"I was two down with three to play, wasn't really showing a lot, not really doing anything at that point and all of a sudden chip it in," Sutherland said. "All of a sudden we're tied and I played last two holes as well as I played any holes all week."
Sutherland trailed by two to start the day and was down four after Weir birdied the par-5 eighth. Sutherland cut the lead in half with two birdies in his first three holes to start on the back nine and chipped in from short right of the 183-yard, par-3 16th.
Sutherland tapped in on 17 after putting through the fringe on the par 5 to take the lead and just missed another birdie on the difficult 18th to close out his second victory in his last three PGA Tour Champions starts. He finished at 15 under, two ahead of Weir, three up on Steve Stricker and Scott Parel.
"Arizona has always been good to me," said Sutherland, who won the Charles Schwab Championship in Phoenix last year. "I don't know what it is about the air here."
Phil Mickelson's long-shot bid to win his first three PGA Tour Champions starts came to a screeching halt with a triple bogey on the par-4 ninth. He shot 73 to finish 11 shots back.
Weir was in control for most of the front nine, then watched one putt after another slide past the hole on the back. The 2003 Masters champion had bogeys on two of his final three holes to shoot an even-par 73 for his second runner-up finish on the PGA Tour Champions since turning 50 last year.
"I clearly didn't strike it quite as good as the first two days, but I didn't strike it poorly either," Weir said. "I just didn't really get much out of it. The front nine I did, but the back nine I didn't get much out of it at all."
Weir opened the second round with a birdie as gusting wind bent flagsticks at sharp angles. Following five straight pars, he walked up to the green at the par-3 seventh as Rush's "Limelight" blared from one of the backyards lining Tucson National.
The Canadian left-hander responded with a little inspiration of his own, chipping in for birdie from about 90 feet. A curling 15-foot birdie putt at the par-5 eighth gave him a four-shot lead over Sutherland.
Sutherland opened the back nine with a birdie and had another on the par-5 12th. The 56-year-old from Sacramento, California, stumbled when he couldn't get up and down from a bunker on the par-3 14th, but closed with a flourish as conditions worsened.
Weir watched a slick 4-foot par putt slide by the hole after a nice bunker shot on No. 16 and missed a birdie putt from the fringe on No. 17 after a bunker shot ran through the back of the green. He three-putted to bogey the par-14 18th.
"A couple little things, that's all it is," Weir said. "You get a little break here and there and that wins a tournament."
Mickelson was the last amateur to win on the PGA Tour in Tucson 30 years ago, but couldn't conjure up the same magic in his return.
Nine shots back entering the final round, he had three birdies and a bogey through the first eight holes before hitting his tee shot into the water on the par-4 ninth. He then hit into the greenside bunker and three-putted for a 7.
Mickelson did avoid the mud on No. 15, at least.
He hit two good tee shots in the opening two rounds and both found the pond on the dogleg of the par 5. Mickelson made a birdie after hitting his second shot out of the mud in the first round and salved par after another mud shot in the second.
He stayed away from the pond altogether Sunday by hitting into the adjacent 17th fairway and ended up with par after missing a birdie putt of about 15 feet.
"This is the kind of stuff that I've been doing," he said. "I hit a decent chip, but I left it above the hole, missed the putt and made a five."