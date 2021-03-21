PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — When Matt Jones won his first PGA Tour title seven years ago, he needed a 45-foot birdie putt just to get into a playoff and then a 40-yard chip-in to take the victory.
This win was far less dramatic, yet just as meaningful.
It got him back to the Masters.
Jones won the Honda Classic by five shots Sunday, a final round of 2-under 68 good enough to finish the week at 12-under 268 at PGA National. The margin matched the largest in tournament history, tying the mark set by Jack Nicklaus in 1977 and matched by Camilo Villegas in 2010.
"Pretty emotional," Jones said moments after sealing the win, his voice cracking a bit. "Seven years."
The 40-year-old Australian earned $1.26 million and, this time, he'll have more than a day to prepare for the trip to Augusta National. His win at the Houston Open in 2014 — and his Masters invite — came just one day before he had to go to Augusta, so it was a mad scramble to get family and friends together to share in the experience.
The Masters is three weeks away this time.
Jones started the week with a course-record-tying round of 9-under 61. He was three shots behind Aaron Wise after 36 holes after a second-round 70, and his round of 69 on Saturday was good enough to put him up by three entering Sunday.
Brandon Hagy (66) finished 7 under and alone in second on his 30th birthday, his chance at winning doomed by a third-round 76. Chase Seiffert (64), Brendan Steele (65), C.T. Pan (70), Denny McCarthy (67) and Russell Henley (68) tied for third at 6 under.
"There's a lot of tough holes out there and there's big stakes for sure, but I've been working on some good stuff and it's nice to see some of that pan out," Hagy said.
The only stretch where Jones' grip on the lead seemed in peril was midway through the round; Wise, who once led by six shots during the third round, had four birdies in a six-hole stretch on the front and got within one of the lead.
Wise's chances ended at the par-4 10th. He hit his second into a bunker, then four-putted from 25 feet for triple-bogey. Jones' lead went to four, and he avoided trouble the rest of the way, while Wise finished with a 73 and tied for 13th at 4 under.
J.B. Holmes was in the final group with Jones, three shots back to start the day, and his chances were gone very quickly.
Holmes knocked his shot from a greenside bunker off the green and made bogey on the opening hole, then sent his tee shot way right on the par-4 second and needed about 10 minutes to find the ball — it was nestled among palm fronds — and decide how to proceed.
He went on to make double bogey there, and when Jones birdied the par-5 third Holmes' deficit had gone from three to eight shots in about 45 minutes. It was a costly final-round 79 for Holmes; second place, where he was to begin the day, wound up paying Hagy $763,000 — while the tied-for-46th finish paid Holmes $19,070.
At that point, only a few had a realistic chance at catching Jones. Before long, the outcome was obvious.
"You can't get a tougher golf course to win on than this one, in these conditions," Jones said. "To be able to do that on this golf course is amazing and something I can build on for the future, hopefully."
DIVOTS: Phil Mickelson started 3 under through three holes Sunday and finished with a 70 on the day, 2 under for the tournament. "I was really impressed with the golf course and the setup was terrific," Mickelson said. ... U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker shot 69 Sunday and was 4 under for the week. ... Rickie Fowler and Bronson Burgoon, the first group off Sunday morning, played in about 3 hours, 20 minutes. ... Nobody has shot four rounds in the 60s at the Honda since 2017. The four players who had a chance to do it Sunday — Keegan Bradley (74), Holmes, Cameron Tringale (72) and defending champion Sungjae Im — all fell short. Im came closest, shooting 70 Sunday and finishing 5 under to tie for seventh with, among others, Villegas and Zach Johnson.
Justin Harding holds on to win Kenya Open
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Justin Harding held on to his overnight lead to win the European Tour's Kenya Open by two shots with a 5-under 66 in the final round on Sunday.
The South African had a two-shot overnight lead and didn't relinquish that to claim his second tour title. He finished 21 under overall.
Harding had three birdies and an eagle but crucially didn't drop a shot all day.
The closest he came to being caught was when playing partner Kurt Kitayama of the United States briefly cut Harding's lead to one shot midway through the final round.
Kitayama had two eagles on the final day — at the par-5 Nos. 6 and 12 — but still finished with a 66 for second place.
Connor Syme was two further shots back in third on 17 under after closing with a 64. Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (63) was another shot back in fourth.
Harding won the 2019 Qatar Masters, and he finished in a tie for second when the Kenya Open made its debut on the European Tour in 2019.
PGA Tour The Honda Classic Scores
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At PGA National Champions Course
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,048; Par: 70
Final Round
Matt Jones (500), $1,260,000 61-70-69-68_268
Brandon Hagy (300), $763,000 69-62-76-66_273
Russell Henley (125), $320,600 64-69-73-68_274
Denny McCarthy (125), $320,600 68-65-74-67_274
C.T. Pan (125), $320,600 67-72-65-70_274
Chase Seiffert (125), $320,600 67-74-69-64_274
Brendan Steele (125), $320,600 73-65-71-65_274
Adam Hadwin (75), $190,750 72-65-70-68_275
Sungjae Im (75), $190,750 68-68-69-70_275
Zach Johnson (75), $190,750 67-68-70-70_275
Sam Ryder (75), $190,750 69-63-72-71_275
Camilo Villegas (75), $190,750 69-65-72-69_275
Kevin Chappell (54), $125,417 66-70-75-65_276
Adam Scott (54), $125,417 69-67-72-68_276
Robert Streb (54), $125,417 69-66-70-71_276
Steve Stricker (54), $125,417 66-71-70-69_276
Cameron Tringale (54), $125,417 67-68-69-72_276
Aaron Wise (54), $125,417 64-64-75-73_276
Stewart Cink (42), $82,950 71-64-70-72_277
Lucas Glover (42), $82,950 71-66-69-71_277
Harry Higgs (42), $82,950 68-67-74-68_277
John Huh (42), $82,950 68-70-70-69_277
Michael Thompson (42), $82,950 71-66-73-67_277
Harold Varner III (42), $82,950 71-65-71-70_277
Brice Garnett (33), $54,950 71-64-70-73_278
Chris Kirk (33), $54,950 68-71-67-72_278
Phil Mickelson (33), $54,950 71-68-69-70_278
Joaquin Niemann (33), $54,950 69-67-73-69_278
Roger Sloan (33), $54,950 71-69-66-72_278
Keegan Bradley (27), $45,850 69-69-67-74_279
Chase Koepka, $45,850 69-69-74-67_279
Jhonattan Vegas (27), $45,850 71-68-69-71_279
Cameron Davis (22), $39,900 66-71-70-73_280
Tyler McCumber (22), $39,900 70-69-70-71_280
Sepp Straka (22), $39,900 68-70-69-73_280
Will Gordon (16), $29,785 67-69-72-73_281
Mackenzie Hughes (16), $29,785 68-72-71-70_281
Satoshi Kodaira (16), $29,785 70-71-71-69_281
Nate Lashley (16), $29,785 68-71-74-68_281
Tom Lewis (16), $29,785 74-66-71-70_281
Shane Lowry (16), $29,785 67-66-74-74_281
Matthew NeSmith (16), $29,785 70-68-73-70_281
Adam Schenk (16), $29,785 72-66-72-71_281
Kevin Streelman (16), $29,785 69-67-73-72_281
Vincent Whaley (16), $29,785 73-67-68-73_281
Brian Gay (9), $19,070 71-67-73-71_282
Talor Gooch (9), $19,070 72-69-72-69_282
Lucas Herbert, $19,070 70-69-70-73_282
J.B. Holmes (9), $19,070 69-67-67-79_282
Mark Hubbard (9), $19,070 68-73-69-72_282
Alex Noren (9), $19,070 71-68-69-74_282
Pat Perez (9), $19,070 72-69-71-70_282
Jason Dufner (6), $16,478 68-68-75-72_283
Scott Harrington (6), $16,478 66-67-79-71_283
Jim Herman (6), $16,478 70-71-69-73_283
Keith Mitchell (6), $16,478 69-69-74-71_283
Charl Schwartzel (6), $16,478 70-69-71-73_283
Ryan Armour (5), $15,960 70-71-66-77_284
Jimmy Walker (5), $15,960 69-68-77-70_284
Beau Hossler (5), $15,540 71-70-72-72_285
William McGirt (5), $15,540 69-69-72-75_285
D.J. Trahan (5), $15,540 68-71-76-70_285
Erik van Rooyen (5), $15,540 70-70-69-76_285
Ted Potter, Jr. (4), $15,190 70-71-74-71_286
Rickie Fowler (4), $14,980 70-68-78-71_287
Stephen Stallings Jr., $14,980 71-70-70-76_287
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (4), $14,700 70-71-75-74_290
Bronson Burgoon (4), $14,700 69-70-78-73_290