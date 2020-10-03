JACKSON, Miss. — Sergio Garcia made it look as simple as closing his eyes and waking up to a share of the 54-hole lead, keeping a clean card on his way to a 6-under 66 and a three-way tie at the top Saturday in the Sanderson Farms Championship.
In his debut at the Country Club of Jackson with its pure, fast greens, Garcia stuck to his routine of closing his eyes over putts to get a better feel. He converted most of his chances to share the lead with J.T. Poston and Cameron Davis.
They were at 14-under 202 going into a final round in which 10 players were separated by four shots.
Davis opened with five straight birdies, and the Australian's biggest highlight was a fairway metal into 10 feet for eagle on the par-5 14th hole that carried him to a 9-under 63.
He was the first to post at 202, and then Garcia and Poston caught up to him.
Brandt Snedeker, looking confident with that pop of a putting stroke, shot a 67 and was one shot behind along with Kristoffer Ventura, the former Oklahoma State start from Norway who had a 68.
For Keegan Bradley, it was a battle. Staked to a two-shot lead going into the weekend, he had three bogeys on the front nine before he hit a hybrid from 255 yards to 15 feet for an egle on the 11th hole. He finished with seven pars for a 73, though he was very much in the picture.
Bradley was at 12-under 204 along with Aaron Wise (67) and Dan McCarthy (69).
Fleetwood remains in Scottish Open contention; Rock leads
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Tommy Fleetwood reveled in poor conditions Saturday to play himself into contention for a sixth European Tour title at the Scottish Open.
Fleetwood defied gusting winds and constant heavy rain, which left parts of the course at the Renaissance Club under water, to card a 2-under 69 in the third round. He is two shots behind fellow Englishman Robert Rock at the top.
The last few groups finished in near darkness and Rock contemplated not continuing on the par-three 17th as he struggled to see the pin, but he parred the last two holes to complete an excellent 72.
Ian Poulter, Marcus Kinhult and Wade Ormsby share second place alongside Fleetwood, but overnight leader Lucas Herbert slumped six shots off the pace after struggling to a 79.
Mel Reid takes lead into Shoprite LPGA Classic finale
GALLOWAY, N.J. — Mel Reid gave herself another chance for her first LPGA Tour victory.
Two weeks after missing an opportunity in Portland, the 33-year-old Englishwoman shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday to take the lead into the final round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic.
In Portland, Reid closed with a 2-over 74 to tie for fifth after taking a two-stroke lead into the last day.
Reid eagled the par-5 ninth in a bogey-free round Saturday. She had a 15-under 198 total.
Americans Jennifer Kupcho (65) and Jennifer Song (65) were tied for second.
Third-round leader Nasa Hataoka was 12 under after a 70.
Ryann O'Toole (67) and Kelly Tan -(65) were 11 under. Brooke Henderson (65) was another stroke back.
Defending champion Lexi Thompson, winless since the June event last year, was 6 under after a 68.
The tournament is being contested at 72 holes for only the second time since it began in 1986. The additional round replaced the pro-am that was canceled because there are no spectators. The major KPMG Women's PGA Championship is next week at Aronimink outside Philadelphia.