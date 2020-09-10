RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Nelly Korda has had Grand Slam events on her mind for the last two weeks, not just her own, and she made it through the first round Thursday of the ANA Inspiration with just the start she wanted.
With heat-baked greens so firm she couldn’t find pitch marks, Korda hit hybrid off the tee on the par-5 18th with a front pin. That set her up for a wedge to 3 feet below the hole for birdie and a 6-under 66, giving her a one-shot lead.
Two-time major champion In Gee Chun had to scramble for par on the 18th for a 67. Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden matched that score with a par on her closing hole at the par-5 ninth with a third shot out of rough so thick she could barely see her golf ball.
Danielle Kang, projected to reach No. 1 in the world with a victory at Mission Hills, and Brooke Henderson of Canada were among those two shots behind.
Russell Knox shoots 63 to take lead at Safeway
NAPA, Calif (AP) — Russell Knox shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Safeway Open, the first event of the new PGA Toiur season.
After missing the FedExCup playoffs by two spots to close last season, Knox had seven birdies and eagled the 550-yard, par-5 fifth hole.
Sam Burns, Cameron Percy and Bo Hoag were a stroke back. Two-time Safeway Open champ Brendan Steele joined Pat Perez at 65.
Knox is seeking his first victory since 2016 when he captured both the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and Travelers Championship for his only PGA Tour wins.
Historically a slow starter, the 35-year-old Scot had the first-round lead at Silverado Resort despite more early struggles.
Kevin Tway, the 2018 Safeway Open champ, was seven shots behind Knox after the first round.
Phil Mickelson, playing a warm-up before next week’s U.S. Open at Winged Foot, shot 71.
Johnston shoots 10-under 61 to lead Portugal Masters
VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Liam Johnston shot a 10-under 61 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Portugal Masters on Thursday.
It was the lowest round of Johnston’s European Tour career, leaving the Scot ahead of Frenchman Julien Guerrier. Englishman Laurie Canter was three shots off the lead.
Johnston had 10 birdies and no bogeys at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura.
Johnston’s best finish of the season was a tie for 15th at the Wales Open.
Guerrier also was bogey free and finished with four birdies in his last five holes.
“I played great, I hit a lot of fairways and I think that is the key here,” Guerrier said.