Sullivan cards 62 to lead English Championship by 1WARE, England (AP) — Andy Sullivan carded a blistering 28 on the back nine to sit at the top of a leaderboard filled with home favorites after the second round of the English Championship on Friday.
The 2016 Ryder Cup player turned in 34 then made seven birdies on his way home to sign for a 62 and a 14-under total, one shot clear of countryman Laurie Canter and South Africa’s Dean Burmester.
England’s Richard Bland, Steven Brown and Andrew Johnston were alongside Welshman Jamie Donaldson in a large group of players at 11 under.
Big start, fast finish gives Lydia Ko the lead at MarathonSYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — On a course with happy memories, Lydia Ko ran off four straight birdies to start her round and finished with birdies on her last two holes for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Marathon Classic.
Ko is a two-time winner at Highland Meadows, and this would be a great spot for the former No. 1 player in women’s golf to end a slump that has kept her winless in her last 44 events worldwide and dropped her to No. 55 in the world.
A 36-hole lead is a good start. She got there with short birdie putts on the last two holes, both par 5s, that allowed her to move past Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who had a 63.
Ko was at 13-under 129.