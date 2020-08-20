NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Harris English made the difficult look easy Thursday in The Northern Trust, just like he has done all year to even reach this position in the PGA Tour's postseason.
Facing the tough stretch at TPC Boston in the middle of his round, English hit 5-iron on the 11th and 12th holes, both of them to about 8 feet for birdies. He followed with two long birdie putts to run his streak to four, and finished at 7-under 64.
By the end of the opening round, English shared the lead with Kevin Streelman, Cameron Davis of Australia and Russell Henley, who finished with a tap-in eagle.
Good starts were important to so many in the FedEx Cup playoffs, which are as much about advancing as avoiding elimination. The top 70 from the 122-man field (three players have withdrawn) move on to next week for another $9.5 million event. The goal then is to reach the top 30 for the Tour Championship and its $15 million prize to the winner.
Tiger Woods opened with a 68 with five birdies over his last 10 holes.
Of the top 11 players who were separated by one shot after the first round, five of them began the week outside the top 70, with Bubba Watson on the bubble at No. 66.
Justin Thomas, the No. 1 seed, opened with a 68. Collin Morikawa, in his first start since winning the PGA Championship, twice made bogey on par 5s and had a 71, leaving him outside the cut line — rare territory for him — going into Friday.
Woods is at No. 49 and hopes to play four out of the next five weeks, taking him to East Lake and through the U.S. Open. He didn't make a birdie until his ninth hole, but finished with the five birdies over the last 10 holes. Woods went back to his old putter — the one he has used for 14 of his 15 major championships. His bigger issue was getting it close enough to have reasonable birdie chances. Those came at the end.
Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, was in danger of missing the BMW Championship for the first time since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. He came in at No. 67 and opened with a 74.
---
PGA Tour The Northern Trust Scores
By The Associated Press
Thursday
At TPC Boston
Norton, Mass.
Purse: $9.5 million
Yardage: 7,308; Par: 71
First Round
Harris English 33-31_64
Kevin Streelman 33-31_64
Cameron Davis 34-30_64
Russell Henley 33-31_64
Louis Oosthuizen 33-32_65
Charley Hoffman 33-32_65
Scott Piercy 32-33_65
Bubba Watson 33-32_65
Kevin Kisner 33-32_65
Sebastián Muñoz 31-34_65
Matthew Wolff 32-33_65
Ian Poulter 33-33_66
Talor Gooch 34-32_66
Daniel Berger 31-35_66
Robby Shelton 32-34_66
Charles Howell III 35-31_66
Danny Lee 34-32_66
Adam Scott 35-31_66
Tommy Fleetwood 36-30_66
Maverick McNealy 36-31_67
Harry Higgs 34-33_67
Dustin Johnson 37-30_67
Tyrrell Hatton 33-34_67
Cameron Tringale 33-34_67
Rickie Fowler 34-33_67
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-33_67
Brian Harman 34-33_67
Mark Hubbard 34-33_67
Ryan Palmer 34-33_67
Chez Reavie 34-34_68
Brendan Steele 32-36_68
Joaquin Niemann 35-33_68
Adam Long 35-33_68
Justin Thomas 34-34_68
Matt Jones 33-35_68
Tiger Woods 33-35_68
Scott Brown 36-32_68
Keegan Bradley 36-32_68
Si Woo Kim 34-34_68
Mackenzie Hughes 36-32_68
Nick Taylor 36-32_68
Xander Schauffele 35-33_68
Lanto Griffin 32-36_68
Viktor Hovland 33-35_68
Patrick Reed 34-34_68
Scott Harrington 34-34_68
Jason Kokrak 33-35_68
Sam Burns 34-34_68
Zac Blair 34-34_68
Luke List 33-35_68
Bo Hoag 34-34_68
Wyndham Clark 33-35_68
Matt Kuchar 35-34_69
Carlos Ortiz 34-35_69
Andrew Landry 35-34_69
Patrick Cantlay 35-34_69
Gary Woodland 35-34_69
Rory McIlroy 35-34_69
Dylan Frittelli 35-34_69
Justin Rose 34-35_69
Jordan Spieth 33-36_69
Alex Noren 36-33_69
Denny McCarthy 36-33_69
Max Homa 35-34_69
Richy Werenski 34-35_69
Tyler Duncan 36-33_69
Jon Rahm 35-34_69
Cameron Smith 32-37_69
Emiliano Grillo 33-36_69
Zach Johnson 34-35_69
Keith Mitchell 36-33_69
Nate Lashley 35-35_70
Sung Kang 35-35_70
Adam Hadwin 36-34_70
Jason Day 35-35_70
Brendon Todd 37-33_70
Webb Simpson 34-36_70
Paul Casey 35-35_70
Joel Dahmen 37-33_70
Hideki Matsuyama 34-36_70
Scottie Scheffler 36-34_70
Matthew NeSmith 34-36_70
Adam Schenk 35-35_70
Lucas Glover 34-36_70
Harold Varner III 35-36_71
Bud Cauley 37-34_71
J.T. Poston 35-36_71
Xinjun Zhang 36-35_71
Michael Thompson 33-38_71
Collin Morikawa 36-35_71
Brian Gay 37-34_71
Patrick Rodgers 34-37_71
Pat Perez 34-37_71
Henrik Norlander 37-34_71
Tom Hoge 39-32_71
Kevin Na 36-35_71
Bryson DeChambeau 36-35_71
Brian Stuard 37-35_72
Abraham Ancer 37-35_72
Cameron Champ 36-36_72
Troy Merritt 38-34_72
Corey Conners 39-33_72
Tony Finau 36-36_72
Scott Stallings 36-36_72
Shane Lowry 36-36_72
Doc Redman 34-39_73
Sepp Straka 36-37_73
Billy Horschel 35-38_73
Brandt Snedeker 37-36_73
Rory Sabbatini 36-37_73
Beau Hossler 35-38_73
Ryan Armour 36-38_74
Phil Mickelson 36-38_74
Sam Ryder 37-37_74
Brice Garnett 40-34_74
Marc Leishman 35-40_75
Jim Herman 39-36_75
Sungjae Im 38-37_75
Tom Lewis 36-39_75
Byeong Hun An 37-40_77
Matthew Fitzpatrick 40-37_77
Graeme McDowell 38-39_77
---
Olson leads Women's British Open
TROON, Scotland (AP) — Fences blew over behind Alena Sharp as she warmed up for her 6.30 a.m. start.
Nelly Korda's opening drive went 187 yards and the fierce wind meant she had a hard time just walking the first three holes.
Buffeted by a gust on the 11th green, Lexi Thompson stepped back from a bogey putt, looked at her caddie, and had a wry laugh.
The opening round of the first women's major of a pandemic-affected year was a slog for many of the world's biggest names at Royal Troon on Thursday.
For Amy Olson, though, it was a stroll.
The American was the only player to shoot below 70 in what some said was a four-club wind on the famous links in eastern Scotland, her 4-under 67 earning her a three-stroke lead.
"It was the best ball-striking day of my life," said Olson, who grew up hitting a low ball in strong winds in North Dakota, standing her in good stead for links play. "But I can't even describe how difficult it was out there."
Only two others in the 144-player field — Sophia Popov of Germany and Marina Alex of the United States — shot under par, both with rounds of 70.
Horsfield has slow start in bid for 3rd win in 4 events
NEWPORT, Wales (AP) — Sam Horsfield began his bid for a third title in four starts on the European Tour by shooting 2-over 73 in the first round of the Wales Open on Thursday, leaving him seven strokes off the lead held by Jordan Smith and Connor Syme.
Horsfield won the Hero Open three weeks ago for his first professional title and followed that up with victory at the Celtic Classic on Sunday.
Back at the same Celtic Manor course four days later for the latest event in the tour's U.K. Swing, Horsfield birdied three of his first five holes but then bogeyed four of his next five. He also had a double-bogey 6 at the 15th.
Syme tied for third in the Celtic Classic after beginning the final round in the lead and is off to another good start, making seven birdies in total.
Four players — Callum Shinkwin of England, Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden, Kurt Kitayama of the United States and Robert MacIntyre of Scotland — were two strokes back in a tie for third place after 68s.
Bertsch has second 64, takes 4-shot lead at Big Cedar Lodge
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (AP) — Shane Bertsch shot his second straight 7-under 64 on Thursday to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge, his second event on the PGA Tour Champions.
"I don't think I've ever had a four-stroke lead going into the final day, but I feel like if I keep doing what I'm doing, I should have plenty of looks," Bertsch said. "And I'm making some putts, so, I'd rather it's four than three. I kind of struggled up the last hole, but I was glad to get a par in there."
Tied for the first-round lead with Tom Lehman, Bertsch had nine birdies and two bogeys at Buffalo Ridge in the first of two 54-hole events at Big Cedar Lodge.
The 50-year-old Bertsch, a three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, made his delayed senior debut three weeks ago with a tie for 45th in The Ally Challenge in Michigan.
Bernhard Langer had a 64 to move into a tie for second at 10 under with Kenny Perry (65) and Wes Short Jr. (66).
The 62-year-old German star won in Tucson, Arizona, in March for his tour-record 41st victory.
Perry eagled the par-5 18th.
Vijay Singh (66) and Darren Clarke (67) were 9 under. Lehman had a 71 to drop into a tie for 11th at 7 under.