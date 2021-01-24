LA'UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Darren Clarke won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship by two strokes Saturday for his second straight PGA Tour Champions victory, playing the back nine in 6 under in a closing 8-under 64.
The 52-year-old former British Open winner from Northern Ireland started the back-nine run with birdies on Nos. 10-11, added two more on 13 and 14, made a 10-foot par save on 15 and birdied 16 and 17. He parred the 18th to cap the bogey-free round in the first event of the year.
"Just to win, to get in the winners and to win again is certainly very gratifying," Clarke said. "I love the Champions Tour. The guys have been so good to me out here since I've been out here, so welcoming. And the standard is so high, just it's incredible. The guys really flat out can play. I've been fortunate these past couple tournaments."
Clarke finished at 21-under 195 at Hualalai Golf Course. He won the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Florida, in early November in his final tour start last year.
"I sort of broke through in Boca as you know and I sort of liked the feeling of that, Clarke said. "But down in Abaco straight after, I couldn't play Phoenix, had to go down to Abaco. Went down there with my group of mates down there, GFY Group. We play all the time. I give them lots of shots and all that sort of stuff and just keeping me competitive. I worked and practiced nearly every day from the break."
Retief Goosen, tied for the second-round lead with Jerry Kelly, closed with a 64 to finish second. The two-time U.S. Open champion took the first-round lead with a 62, then bogeyed the final two Friday in a 71.
"It was a good week," Goosen said. "I've not played since, when was it, November we last played. So got off to a great start and yesterday killed me. That's the thing about the Champions Tour, you've got to put three rounds together, otherwise you're not going to make it. Today I gave it a good run, but Clarkie behind me played awesome."
Kelly had a 68 to finish third at 17 under.
Fred Couples shot a 67 to tie for fourth at 15 with Scott Parel (66), Kevin Sutherland (67) and Mike Weir (66). The 61-year-old Couples shot a 63 on Friday.
The tournament was the first of the year, but the season is a continuation from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the tour for four months.
Hatton outplays McIlroy to claim Abu Dhabi Championship
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Englishman Tyrrell Hatton shot a sparkling 6-under par in the final round on Sunday to win the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship by four strokes after overnight leader Rory McIlroy faded with an uninspired even-par 72 to drop into third.
Hatton carded a closing 66 to finish 18 under par and secure a sixth European Tour title, a victory that will go a long way towards securing a second Ryder Cup appearance in September.
Australia's Jason Scrivener recorded an eagle and five birdies in a back nine 29 to claim second place on 14 under, with McIlroy a shot further back following a disappointing final round.
"I'm thrilled to be honest," said Hatton. "Even knocking the putt in on 18, it doesn't seem like I've won the tournament. Obviously it's amazing. I've always loved starting my season here in Abu Dhabi, and to now add my name on that trophy with so many great champions before me is a huge honour."
McIlroy held a one-shot advantage at the start on Sunday and doubled his lead thanks to birdies on the second and third, but three-putted the fourth and also dropped a shot on the par-five eighth following a poor drive.
Playing partner Hatton matched McIlroy's birdie on the second and also picked up shots on the seventh and ninth to reach the turn with a two-shot lead.
McIlroy looked certain to close the gap when he found the par-five 10th in two, inches closer to the hole than Hatton was in three, but Hatton holed from 35 feet for an unlikely birdie and McIlroy two-putted for his.
"I thought I was in good position on ten and Tyrrell was outside of me, makes that putt for birdie, and then I can't make mine for eagle and that was a huge sort of momentum-keeper for him," said McIlroy. "Then I bogeyed the next and after that, it was sort of hard to get back into it."
A bogey on the 11th dropped McIlroy further off the pace and Hatton made certain of victory with birdies on the 13th and 16th.
McIlroy now has four second-place finishes, four thirds and a fifth in his last 10 starts in Abu Dhabi, but will be disappointed at failing to claim his first win since November 2019, especially after starting with a superb 64.
"I don't feel like I played great this week, felt like I was managing my game a bit. Nice to get a competitive week under my belt and see where my game is at and what I need to do to keep on improving," added McIlroy.
The Abu Dhabi Championship begins a run of three events in the "Gulf Swing" — the Dubai Desert Classic and the Saudi International come next.
Jessica Korda rallies to beat Kang in playoff at LPGA opener
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — For Jessica Korda, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions was all about her ability to just hang in there.
Trailing by three shots headed to the back nine at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando on Sunday, she first caught Danielle Kang with a late four-birdie burst to shoot 5-under 66, then won with a curling 30-footer for birdie on the first playoff hole.
Kang shot 68. The leader after each of the first three rounds, she had a chance to extend the playoff, but missed her 18-foot birdie putt on the low side at the 185-yard 18th.
It was the sixth LPGA victory for the 27-year-old Korda, her last one coming nearly three years ago.
She and Kang finished at 24-under 260 to eclipse the previous tournament record by 10 shots. Korda, ranked 23rd in the world, also had to turn back her younger sister, Nelly Korda, 22, who at No. 4 in the world ranking was the top player in the elite winners-only field.
"I knew I was going to have to go low today," said Jessica Korda. Half of her six victories have arrived at season-opening events. "It was a crazy day ... A crazy two days. A crazy week!"
Nelly Korda started her round six shots back Sunday and shot a 64 –- which included a missed 3-footer for birdie at 16 –- that left her two shots out of the playoff.
Saturday, Jessica Korda became the sixth player in LPGA history to shoot 60 or better with her sparkling 11-under 60. A day later, she was slow to build any sort of momentum, playing her first 12 holes in 1 under. At one point early in the opening nine, Kang had a 7-foot putt to stretch her lead to five shots, and she was threatening to leave the field way behind.
Jessica Korda had owned the back nine all week (she would play it in 21-under par despite her three closing bogeys Friday). Trailing by two shots while standing on the par-5 13th tee, and relaxed as she chatted to three celebrity players on the tee, she knew she needed to be more aggressive –- especially because Kang had yet to make a single bogey all week.
"When you're chasing, you need to keep the pedal to the metal," Korda said, "and I wasn't doing that."
Kang went 68 holes in the tournament without a bogey (and 84 holes overall, dating to December's CME Group Championship) her streak ending when she three-putted for bogey at the rugged 419-yard 15th.
She followed that with her loosest swing of the day, a driver flared right, into the trees and pine straw at the drivable par-4 16th. She did well to scramble for par. Jessica Korda, meanwhile, made an easy birdie after hitting a drive onto the front apron, and with two holes to play, the pair were tied at 23 under. Both birdied the par-5 17th.
Kang, also seeking her sixth LPGA victory, had spoken all week about not being able to prepare for the event as she normally would. That caught up to her down the stretch. Though she never tested positive for COVID-19, she twice was exposed, and took six tests before getting on a plane from Las Vegas to Orlando, landing late Monday night. Still, she'd played flawlessly. But when she needed to make clutch shots down the stretch, she discovered something was missing.
"'I'm not disappointed in that I didn't win," Kang said. "It's not about winning and losing for me. It's about being able to execute when I want to –- and having a feeling when I feel like I can't do something is something I don't like."
In the Diamond Resorts' 53-player celebrity division, tennis player Mardy Fish, captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team, finished on top with 158 points, beating Chad Pfiefer, an inspirational former military serviceman who competes with a prosthetic leg. With his victory Fish became the event's first three-time winner. He also won the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe in July.