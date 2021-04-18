HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The golf was exceptional for Stewart Cink. What made his third RBC Heritage title truly special was that his family was there to experience his age-defying success.
Cink hugged son Reagan, his caddie, after he closed out his four-shot victory at Harbour Town with a stress-free par on the lighthouse-framed 18th hole. Wife Lisa, their other son, Connor, and his fiancee, Jess Baker, were in the gallery cheering Cink's second win this season.
"To have a posse like that waiting at the end to celebrate with," Cink said, "it's just an experience you don't get to have in your life that often."
Maybe the Cink family has more such joyous moments ahead with Stewart's resurgence on the PGA Tour.
He shot a steady, stress-free 70 to cap off a dominant, record-breaking week at an age — 47 — when many players are looking ahead to the PGA Tour Champions.
Instead, it was Cink finishing four better than Emiliano Grillo and Harold Varner III. Grillo shot a 68 while Varner, who had the highest finish of his career, fired a 66.
The 30-year-old Varner took found plenty of encouragement in the man who beat him.
"He's old and he's kicking everyone's (butt)," Varner said. "Yeah, it inspires me. It inspires me to know that I can play golf for a long time."
The Cinks had their arms around each other to celebrate.
"I don't even know if I have the words," Stewart Cink said.
He won for the second time this season — only he and Bryson DeChambeau have done that. He broke an 11-year winless drought in the season's first tournament, the Safeway Open back in September.
That one seemed to come out of nowhere. But Cink backed it up with four more top-20 finishes, including a tie for 12th last week at the Masters.
He won $1.278 million, nearly as much as the $1.404 million for his two previous victories at Harbour Town combined.
The second win comes with a major perk — Cink earned an exemption into the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in June. It will be the first U.S. Open since 2017 for the former British Open champion.
Cink became the fourth player to win twice in the same PGA Tour season after turning 47. Sam Snead, Julius Boros and Kenny Perry, who accomplished it twice, are the others.
Cink put on show for the ages by shooting 16-under 126 in the first two rounds — shattering the lowest 36-hole score at Harbour Town of 13-under 129 shared by Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson. Cink added a 69 on Saturday to reach 18 under, two better than Justin Leonard's 54-hole score in 2002.
Cink carried a five-shot lead into the final round and dared all chasers to come get him. Nobody made a run at Cink, who led by at least three shots throughout.
PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa, paired with Cink, opened with a birdie. But bogeys on the second and fourth holes took Morikawa out of the mix.
Maverick McNealy had five birdies on the front nine to climb to 14-under, four back of Cink, in the middle of the round. Consecutive bogeys on the 11th and 12th ended McNealy's surge.
Grillo and Varner came the closest at 15-under and were just three back until Cink's final birdie at the par-3 17th, which made it all but certain he would add another plaid winner's jacket to the ones he won in 2000 and 2004.
Cink had made 17 birdies and two eagles the first three rounds. He had only two birdies Sunday, but that was more than enough to claim his eighth career victory.
Cink anticipated a dogfight. Instead, he said he fought the course, rather than the field, for most of the day. After his strong play at Augusta National, he was full of confidence.
"I really felt I had the kind of stuff that was going to be very hard to beat," he said.
He was downright impossible to chase down after his blazing hot start on Thursday and Friday.
"What's so amazing is this kind of rebirth that Stewart is experiencing at such an older age," Lisa Cink said. "I'm just in awe of how well he's playing at this time in his career."
McNealy (67), Corey Conners (68) and Matt Fitzpatrick (68) tied for fourth at 13-under. Morikawa slipped to seventh after a 72, tied with Chris Kirk (67) at 12-under.
Top-ranked Dustin Johnson closed with his best round of the tournament at 66 to finish tied for 13th at 10-under. Johnson was the November Masters champ, yet missed the cut there last week and was never in contention at Harbour Town.
"I just feel like I made way too many mistakes," he said. "Around here, you make mistakes, they penalize you pretty big."
---
Stricker rallies to win Chubb Classic in his Florida home
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Steve Stricker figured someone could come out of the pack with a low score and win the Chubb Classic on Sunday, and it turned out to be him.
Stricker closed with a 5-under 67, taking control with a wedge into 3 feet for birdie on the 16th hole. That carried him to a one-shot victory in Naples, where the 54-year-old from Wisconsin makes his winter home.
The U.S. Ryder Cup captain won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour Champions, his first title since the U.S. Senior Open in the summer of 2019.
"I felt like someone could shoot a low number, and I was hoping it would be me," Stricker said. "There's a lot of short irons on this course if you put it in play."
Robert Karlsson of Sweden, who shared the 36-hole lead with Fred Couples, and Monday qualifier Alex Cejka of Germany each made birdie on the final hole to tie for second.
Cejka is assured of getting into the next open Champions event without qualifying.
Couples was still in the mix until his tee shot on the par-5 15th sailed right into the bushes, leading to a penalty drop and a bogey on a hole where birdie would have tied him for the lead. He made pars the rest of the way for a 71 to tie for sixth.
Stricker started one shot behind at Tiburon Golf Club and ran off three birdies on the front nine of the Black course to surge ahead. He stretched his lead to three shots before a collection of players began to creep closer.
Stricker had a chance to put it away earlier until catching the lip on an 8-foot birdie putt on the 14th. He had a long eagle putt on the 15th that he left about 6 feet short, and he pulled that one badly to settle for par.
That opened the door for others in the group behind, particular with two par 5s over the final four holes. Stricker gave himself a bigger cushion with his wedge that landed about 12 feet short of the hole on the 16th and rolled out to 3 feet.
"I could have made it easier on myself," Stricker said. "It's tough to win anywhere, and I'm happy to get it done."
Stricker also made a tough bunker save left of the 17th green for par. Cejka and Karlsson in the final group needed eagle to force a playoff. Cejka came up short and in a bunker on the par-5 closing hole, while Karlsson sent his fairway metal well to the right.
Kevin Sutherland (66) tied for fourth and stayed atop the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
Stricker moved up 11 spots to No. 13 in the Schwab Cup. As Ryder Cup captain, he still splits time between the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour Champions, and he sounded as if he were in no worry to join the 50-and-older set on a regular basis.
He is just inside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings on the PGA Tour.
"I enjoy playing out here," Stricker said. "The competition is great, but I still enjoy playing on the regular tour. I've had a couple of good showings. I want to play on that big tour and see if I can't make the playoffs one more time."
---
Ko wins Lotte Championship with tournament-record 28-under
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Lydia Ko is golfing like she is a kid again. In other words, she's tough to beat.
No one came close at this week's Lotte Championship. Ko torched Kapolei Golf Club and tournament records in the process. A final-round 65 Saturday left her at 28-under 260 and seven shots ahead of everybody.
It brought back vivid memories of the teenager from New Zealand who became the youngest golfer — female or male — to rise to No. 1 the world in 2015. She is the LPGA's youngest-ever winner, major winner, Rookie and Player of the Year.
Ko, who turns 24 next Saturday, won 14 times in her first 81 starts, including twice as an amateur in 2012 and '13. But she had only won once since — three years ago — until Saturday.
"When it doesn't happen you do doubt," Ko said. "If I said I didn't doubt myself at all it would be a lie. I wondered if I'd ever be back in the winners circle, but obviously I'm grateful for all that's happened in my career so far.
"It's been a fun week in Hawaii and to be back in this position is obviously super cool."
Ko came up three strokes shy of the LPGA record of 31 under. That was set by Sei Young Kim, who finished tied with Inbee Park, 22-year-old Nelly Korda and Irish rookie Leona Maguire at 267.
Park and Kim, both from South Korea, are ranked 2-3 in the world and Korda is fourth. Kim beat Park in a Lotte playoff six years ago, while Maguire was in the midst of a brilliant college career at Duke.
Park, who vacationed in Hawaii as a child, now has five Top-Five finishes at Lotte, but no wins. With her 63, she shared low-round honors Saturday with Jenny Shin.
Shin tied for sixth another two shots back with Wei-Ling Hsu, Sarah Schmelzel, reigning U.S. Women's Open champ A Lim Kim and 19-year-old Yuka Saso, making her sixth LPGA start.
Saso led after two rounds. Ko and Korda surged ahead Friday, with Ko's 21 under score after 54 holes a shot better than Lotte's 72-hole tournament record. That was set at Ko Olina Golf Club, which hosted Lotte its first eight years.
It wasn't a huge surprise. In Ko's last round two weeks ago she closed the ANA Inspiration, the year's first major, with a 62. In her last 100 holes she has just one bogey.
Korda struggled early and when Ko missed a long birdie putt at No. 8 she was three shots ahead. That flipped a switch.
She birdied the next four holes and six of her last 10. She was flawless, again. Low rounds were common this week, but no one came close to catching Ko, who tried to "keep it simple" and admitted she was inspired by Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth's recent wins.
"I think I was putting a lot of pressure on myself and I know there were expectations," Ko acknowledged. "I slept great last night. I just said, 'Hey, my fate is already chosen.' I'm just going to play the best golf I can today. I hung in there."
Ko's $300,000 first prize pushes her over $11.5 million for her career.
"I think it's a great on her," Park said. "She definitely had her really good times and she really definitely struggled in the middle there, and to come back strong like this is great to see."
Canada's Brooke Henderson, who won the last two Lotte championships, finished in a tie for 27th.
---
Catlin beats Kieffer on 5th playoff hole at Austrian Open
ATZENBRUGG, Austria (AP) — John Catlin beat Maximilian Kieffer on the fifth playoff hole on Sunday to win the Austrian Open for his third European Tour title.
The American easily wrapped up the victory after three shots from Kieffer landed in the water. The German earlier had a promising chance for his first tour victory, but narrowly missed a birdie putt at the first playoff hole.
"It's kind of relief. Kind of thought that playoff was never going to end and that we kept going back and forth," Catlin, who finished on 14-under 274, told Austrian TV.
"It's obviously nice to win but you never want to see your opponent finish like that. That's difficult."
It was Catlin's third win in 45 appearances, and the 246th win by an American golfer on the European Tour. Catlin has 10 wins worldwide, including four on the Asian Tour.
"Winning is never easy, it doesn't matter what tour you are playing on. So, to get this one is definitely special," the American said.
"I'd like to crack that top 50 in the world, just to get a chance to play in some more major championships. I never actually played in a major but I think this gives me a very good chance to play in the PGA Championship."
Catlin started the final day two strokes off the lead, but his second bogey-free round of the tournament lifted him to the top of the leaderboard.
Kieffer trailed the leading duo of Martin Kaymer and Alejandro Canizares by one shot going into the final round, but won six shots in his first seven holes, which included an eagle on the par-5 fourth.
Kieffer and Catlin both birdied the third playoff hole.
It was the second time Kieffer was beaten in a playoff. At the 2013 Spanish Open, he lost to Raphael Jacquelin after nine extra holes.
Kaymer and Alejandro Canizares shared the lead and teed off the final day with a one-stroke advantage, but Catlin and Kieffer pulled ahead.
Former top-ranked Kaymer, chasing his first win since his 2014 U.S. Open triumph, opened with a bogey, added a double on the par-4 third and dropped another stroke on the ninth. He recovered with four birdies in his last six holes to finish third, three strokes behind.
Canizares, who had led since the opening day, lost three strokes on the front nine. He got the first of his two birdies on No. 14 and finished in a tie for seventh at 7-under 281.
The event at the Diamond Country Club marked the start of a European swing on the tour, with an event in Gran Canaria and two in Tenerife coming up next.