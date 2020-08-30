ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Austin Ernst rallied to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour title, closing with an 8-under 63 for a two-stroke victory over Anna Nordqvist.
Four strokes behind Nordqvist entering the round, Ernst had the best score of the day, making 10 birdies and two bogeys at Pinnacle Country Club. She joined 2014 champion Stacy Lewis as the event's only American winners.
Nordqvist closed with a 69 after opening with rounds of 64 and 62 to take a three-shot lead into the final day.
Ernst rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 13th with a birdie on the par-5 14th, and took a two-shot lead when Nordqvist, playing in the group behind, bogeyed the 14th. Nordqvist birdied the par-4 16th to pull within one, and Ernst birdied the par-5 18th to push the margin back to two and post at 20 under.
Nordqvist, the 33-year-old Swede with two major titles and six other LPGA Tour wins, also bogeyed the par-4 12th — her first dropped stroke of the week. She played the four par-5 holes in 1 over, while Ernst birdied them all.
Ernst opened with consecutive 65s to put herself in position to win for the first time since the 2014 Portland Classic. The 28-year-old former LSU player also won the 2011 NCAA individual title.
Angela Stanford (65) and Nelly Korda (67) tied for third at 16 under. Jenny Shin (68) and Sei Young Kim (69) were 15 under.
Kim made her first LPGA Tour start since January. The South Korean player skipped the Women's British Open last week. She's set to play the ANA Inspiration in two weeks in the California desert.
Danish teen Hojgaard rallies to win UK Championship
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard rallied from a five-shot deficit Sunday with a 7-under 65 and won the U.K. Championship at The Belfry on the second playoff hole against Justin Walters of South Africa.
The 19-year-old Hojgaard won for the second time this season, following his victory in the Mauritius Open late last year that made him the first European Tour winner born after 2000.
Walters closed with a 70 and ran out of crucial putts. He holed a 4-foot par putt on the 18th hole in regulation that caught the right edge of the cup and curled in. He holed a 10-footer for par on the first extra hole at the 18th to extend the playoff. But he was well right of the 18th green the next time, pitched to 15 feet and missed the par putt.
Hojgaard calmly knocked in his 2-foot par putt to win the sixth and the final event of the tour's "U.K. Swing" that featured all events in England and Wales, none with spectators.
It was a tough loss for Martin Kaymer, the two-time major champion who hasn't won since his eight-shot masterpiece at Pinehurst No. 2 to win the 2014 U.S. Open.
He was tied for the lead with two holes to play, including the par-5 17th. Kaymer, who had made a lengthy par putt on the 16th to stay tied for the lead, hit a poor chip from just off the 17th green and made bogey. He missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the last to join the playoff. Kaymer shot 69 and tied for third with Benjamin Hebert, who also had a 69.
Hojgaard, who began the tournament with a 73 to fall nine shots behind, birdied the 16th and holed a 10-foot eagle putt on the 17th to tie for the lead, and he set the target at 14-under 274.
Hojgaard and Walters are in the U.S. Open in three weeks at Winged Foot from a special U.K. Swing points list.
Long wins British Amateur at Birkdale in all-England final
SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Joe Long never trailed and pulled away midway through the afternoon round to win the British Amateur at Royal Birkdale with a 4-and-3 victory over Joe Harvey.
It was the first all-England championship match since 1999.
Long took a 1-up lead when the eighth hole was conceded, and he never gave it up. He was 2 up after the morning round ended, and it turned in his favor when Harvey made bogey on the difficult par-4 sixth, and Long built a 3-up lead with a birdie on the par-3 seventh.
Harvey never got closer than 2 holes the rest of the way, and Long closed him out when both birdied the 15th.
England now has won the British Amateur three times in the last five years. The victory makes Long exempt for the Masters and U.S. Open next year. The 2019 winner, James Sugrue of Ireland, is playing those two majors this year because they were rescheduled for the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.