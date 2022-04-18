As East Texans know, Patrick Mahomes is an all-around athlete.
The Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will get to show off his golfing skills on national TV once again.
It will be the old guard vs. the new guard, or this case the new QBs vs. the old QBs, in "The Match" as Mahomes will partner with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to take on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.
"The Match", which in past has teamed pro golfers with football and/or basketball stars, is scheduled for June 1 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. Once again it will be for charity.
TNT will televise the contest, with coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Brady tweeted, "We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…"
Mahomes added, "This should be fun." Allen chimed in, "2 old bulls, 2 young calves…" with Rodgers tweeting, "Not a fair fight."
The KC quarterback also got a couple of digs in at "Old Tom and Old Aaron", saying "It’s gonna be nice using our little wedges while they’re using their 6 irons.”
Mahomes has played in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe in Nevada since 2019, and Allen teamed up with Keith Mitchell earlier this year at AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
Like previous versions of “The Match” players will have open microphones throughout play and be able to carry on conversations with each other and TV commentators.
The 12-hole challenge format from the Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau bout will also return. Koepka defeated DeChambeau 5 and 3 last November.
Last summer, Rodgers teamed with DeChambeau to defeat Brady and Mickelson in Montana, 3 and 2. There also were two exhibitions in the series in 2020 — Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeated Steph Curry and Peyton Manning in one. Tiger Woods and Manning defeated Mickelson and Brady in the other.
Capital One will return as title sponsor, with Excel Sports Management serving as tournament organizer along with Brady’s 199 Productions.
To date, "The Match" has raised nearly $33 million for various organizations and has donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.