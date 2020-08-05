Tyler's Aaron Hickman and Quitman's Jeremy Bates, a former Tyler Junior College golfer, will be competing in the 111th Texas Amateur beginning Thursday at Boot Ranch in Fredericksburg.
Van's Logan Lockwood, last week's low amateur winner in the 50th Texas State Open in Tyler, was scheduled to compete at Boot Ranch, but he qualified for the 120th U.S. Amateur, Aug. 10-16 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon Dunes, Oregon.
This year’s championship was originally slated for June but was rescheduled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Conducted by the Texas Golf Association since 1906, the championship brings together the state’s most accomplished amateur players to compete for the H.L. Edwards Memorial Trophy. Entries are open to male amateur golfers who reside in the state of Texas region with a certified WHS Handicap Index of 6.4 or less.
There will 72 holes of stroke play. The field is limited to 132 players and after 36 holes the field will be cut to the low 54 players and ties. Players earned entry through an exemption category or an 18-hole qualifying tournament at 12 sites around the state from June 29-Aug. 3.
This will be the first Texas Amateur and second TGA major held at Boot Ranch. Previously the club was the site of the 2010 Texas Mid-Amateur, won by Mike Minicucci of Austin.
The defending champion is Baylor University's Ryan Grider of Lewisville. Grider also participated in the TSO last week in Tyler.
US WOMEN'S AMATEUR
Rachel Heck, of Memphis, Tennessee, earned medalist honors on Wednesday after 36 holes of stroke play in the 120th U.S. Women's Amateur Golf Tournament in Rockville, Maryland.
The stroke play took three days after storms shorten play on Monday and washed out Tuesday's round.
Heck, who just graduated from high school, is headed to Stanford University. She had a two-round score of 4-under 140 (69-71). She will now be the No. 1 seed in match play as that portion of the tourney begins on Thursday.
Two strokes behind Heck in second were Emilia Migliaccio, of Cary, North Carolina; Phoebe Brinker, of Wilmington, Delaware; and Valery Plata, of Floridablanca, Colombia. The trio finished at 2-under 142.
Plata, who will be a junior at Michigan State, fired consecutive rounds of 71 as did Migliaccio, who will be at senior at Wake Forest. Brinker, who just graduated high school and will play at Duke in the fall, had rounds of 70 and 72.