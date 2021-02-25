LONGVIEW — The Longview Lady Lobos captured first place in the New Diana Golf Tournament on Wednesday at Alpine Golf Course.
The Lady Lobos scored a 360 to win the team title. Longview linkster finished in the top three — Neha Nirmal earned medalist honors with an 89 with Lauren Fisher second in a playoff with Catherine DaMoude. Both Fisher and DaMoude carded 90s.
Others on the Longview team were Isabella Nolte (92) and Daniela Pedrosa (115).
---
New Diana Golf Tournament
Date: Feb. 24
Varsity Girls, JV Boys
Alpine Golf Course, Longview
Varsity Girls
Team Standings — 1, Longview A, 360; 2, Harleton, 457; 3, Longview B, 471.
Individual Top Three — 1, Neha Nirmal, Longview A, 89; 2, Lauren Fisher, Longview A, 90; 3, Catherine DaMoude, Longview A, 90.
JV Boys
Team Standings — 1, Longview A, 368; 2, Bullard Brook Hill, 396; 3, Sulphur Springs, 403; 4, Longview B, 421; 5, Harleton, 460; 6, Alba-Golden, 470.
Individual Top 10 — 1, Aiden Fite, Longview A, 81; 2, Grant Endsley, Longview A, 85; 3, Noah Nicholls, Brook Hill, 89.