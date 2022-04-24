Lady Raiders
The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders earned runner-up honors in District 10-6A golf with a playoff win over Rockwall on March 29 at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp. Team members include (from left) Coach John Taylor, Ella Harbold, KyAmbria Acy, Carly Ogletree, Jenna Ogletree and Isabella Miller. The Lady Raiders placed ninth at the Class 6A Region II Tournament last week at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco.

 Tyler ISD Athletics/COURTESY PHOTOS

The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders placed ninth in the Class 6A Region II Golf Tournament held last week at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco.

The Lady Raiders carded a 713 (359-354).

Carly Ogletree led Tyler Legacy with a 162 (84-78). She tied for 20th in a regional that is considered perhaps the top tourney in the state.

Other Lady Raiders scores were: KyAmbria Acy (88-87—175); Isabella Miller (88-94—182); Ella Harbold (99-93—192); and Jenna Ogletree (111-102—213).

Tyler Legacy won a playoff for second place in District 10-6A with Rockwall. The Lady Raiders finished second in district behind Rockwall-Heath, but finished in front of the Lady Hawks at regionals. Rockwall-Heath carded a 727 (371-356).

The Woodlands won the team title with a 599 (303-296). Also earning a state berth were The Woodlands College Park (320-305—625) and Mansfield (319-316—635).

Veronika Exposito (77-69—146) of The Woodlands won medalist honors, followed by teammates Tate Hutcheson (74-73—147) and Sofia Bastidas (73-77—150).

Individuals earn state berths were Jasmine Do of Cypress Bridgeland (77-74—151), Zoe Hobbs of Klein Clain (79-74—154) and Lauren Evans of Cypress Ranch (79-76—155).

The UIL Class 6A Girls State Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 16-17 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.

Class 6A Region II Golf Tournament

Dates: April 20-21

Bear Ridge Golf Club, Waco

Team — 1, The Woodlands, 303-296—599; 2, The Woodlands College Park, 320-305—625; 3, Mansfield, 319-316—635; 4, Mansfield Lake Ridge, 343-327—670; 5, Cypress Bridgeland, 353-339—692; 6, Tomball, 350-343—693; 7, Cypress Ranch, 352-350—702; 8, Klein Cain, 364-339—703; 9, Tyler Legacy, 359-354—713; 10, Rockwall-Heath, 371-356—727; 11, Wylie, 374-357—731; 12, Belton, 377-373—750; 13, Sachse, 387-364—751; 14, Copperas Cove, 406-395—801; 15, Aldine Davis, 486-465—951; 16, Spring Westfield, 491-468—959.

Individual Top 10 & Ties — 1, Veronika Exposito, The Woodlands, 77-69—146; 2, Tate Hutcheson, The Woodlands, 74-73—147; 3, Sofia Bastidas, The Woodlands, 73-77—150; 4, (tie) Jasmine Do, Cypress Bridgeland, 77-74—151; Madison Le, Mansfield, 78-73—151; 6, (tie) Abby Hirtzel, Mansfield, 76-76—152; Gracie Heinte, The Woodlands College Park, 77-75—152; 8, Zoe Hobbs, 79-75—154; 9, (tie) Lauren Evans, Cypress Ranch, 79-76—155; Emily Madeley, The Woodlands College Park, 81-74—155.

 
 

