PGA TOUR
RBC CANADIAN OPEN
Site: Toronto.
Course: St. George’s Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,014. Par: 70.
Prize money: $8.7 million. Winner’s share: $1.566 million.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-5 p.m. (CBS).
Defending champion: Rory McIlroy (2019).
FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.
Last week: Billy Horschel won the Memorial.
Notes: The fourth-oldest national open in the world resumes after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rory McIlroy defends the title he won in 2019. ... Title sponsor RBC ended its endorsement deals with Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell after both signed up for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational outside London this week. ... This is the sixth time St. George’s has hosted the Canadian Open and the first since Carl Pettersen won in 2010. ... The field includes Justin Thomas, who wants to play a week before the majors this year. It worked the first time. He won the PGA Championship a week after the AT&T Byron Nelson. ... Former Masters champion Mike Weir is among the Canadians playing in his national open. ... Masters champion Scottie Scheffler leads a field that features four of the top 10 in the world. ... Lee Trevino (1971) and Tiger Woods (2000) are the only players to have won the U.S. Open, Canadian Open and British Open in the same year.
Next week: U.S. Open.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/
___
LIV GOLF INVESTMENTS
LIV GOLF INVITATIONAL-LONDON
Site: Hertfordshire, England.
Course: Centurion GC. Yardage: 7,047. Par: 70.
Prize money: $25 million ($20 million individual, $5 million team). Winner’s share: $4 million, $3 million for winning team.
Television: LIVgolf.com, Facebook, YouTube.
Defending champion: Inaugural event.
Notes: This is the first in a series of eight tournaments funded by Saudi Arabia through the LIV Golf Investments. ... Five of the eight tournaments are scheduled for the United States, two at courses run by former President Donald Trump. ... Dustin Johnson at No. 15 is among four players from the top 50 in the world playing for a $20 million purse, with a $5 million purse going toward a team event. ... The 51-year-old Phil Mickelson was the last player to sign up for the new series. The 12 four-man teams are to be drafted before the tournaments. ... The 13 PGA Tour members in the field are likely to face some form of suspension because the tour did not provide them media rights releases. ... The winner gets $4 million, the richest payoff in golf based on a 54-hole tournament. ... The tournament has a shotgun start. ... Six players, including Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace, have resigned their PGA Tour memberships ahead of any disciplinary action. ... Several players have been given a signing bonus, with The Daily Telegraph reporting Johnson received $150 million.
Next tournament: LIV Golf Invitational-Portland on July 1-3.
Online: https://www.livgolf.com/
___
LPGA TOUR
SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC
Site: Galloway, New Jersey.
Course: Seaview (Bay Course). Yardage: 6,247. Par: 71.
Prize money: $1.75 million. Winner’s share: $262,500.
Television: Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 2 p.m. (CBS).
Defending champion: Celine Boutier.
Race to CME Globe leader: Minjee Lee.
Last week: Minjee Lee won the U.S. Women’s Open.
Notes: Minjee Lee is the third Australian to win at least two LPGA majors, joining Jan Stephenson and Karrie Webb. ... Lee won $1.8 million at the U.S. Women’s Open, more than the entire purse at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. ... U.S. Women’s Open runner-up Mina Harigae, who won over $1 million for finishing second, is in the field. ... The field also includes Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, Lydia Ko and Inbee Park. Park, a two-time Women’s Open champion, chose not to play last week. ... Webb, the 41-year-old Hall of Famer, is making a rare start on the LPGA Tour. ... The tournament dates to 1986, when it was won by Juli Inkster. ... Anna Nordqvist (2015-16) is the only back-to-back winner of the Shoprite LPGA Classic. ... In the 14th tournament of the year, Lee became the first multiple winner on the LPGA Tour this year. ... Lee went over $11 million in career earnings with her U.S. Women’s Open victory. ... Lee is the first player since In Gee Chun in 2015 and 2016 to win majors in consecutive years.
Next week: Meijer LPGA Classic.
Online: https://www.lpga.com/
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Madison, Wisconsin.
Course: University Ridge GC. Yardage: 7,083. Par: 72.
Prize money: $2.4 million. Winner’s share: $360,000.
Television: Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Jerry Kelly.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.
Last week: Jerry Kelly won the Principal Charity Classic.
Next tournament: U.S. Senior Open on June 23-26.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html
___
EUROPEAN TOUR AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR
VOLVO CAR SCANDINAVIAN MIXED
Site: Tylosand, Sweden.
Course: Halmstad GC. Yardage: 6,909. Par: 72 (Men); Yardage: 6,681. Par: 72 (Women).
Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $333,333.
Television: Thursday, 6-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 6-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Jonathan Caldwell.
DP World Tour points leader: Rory McIlroy.
Last week: Kalle Samooja won the Porsche European Open.
Next week: U.S. Open.
Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/ and https://ladieseuropeantour.com/
___
KORN FERRY TOUR
BMW CHARITY PRO-AM
Site: Greer, South Carolina.
Course: Thornblade Club. Yardage: 7,040. Par: 71.
Prize money: $750,000. Winner’s share: $135,000.
Television: Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Sunday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).