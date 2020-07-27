A stellar field will be on hand as the 50th Texas State Open gets under way this week at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.
The $150,000 tournament gets underway on Tuesday with morning tee times from 7:30-9:30 a.m. off Nos. 1 and 10 and in the afternoon from 12:30-2:30 p.m. After 36 holes, the field will be cut to 55 and ties. The tourney is scheduled to conclude on Friday.
Fans are welcome with no charge for admission, but must follow COVID-19 guidelines, tournament officials said.
The past two champions — Ben Kern (2018) and Kyle Pritchard (2019) — are back, along with three-time winner Kelly Grunewald (2002, 2005, 2006). Other past champions competing include Brax McCarthy (2017), Juan Fernandez (2016), Anthony Broussard (2014), Nate Tyler (2012), Robert Gwin (2010), Mikel Martinson (2009), Mark Walker (2004) and Casey Devoll (2003).
Blake Elliott, of Bullard, who finished third last year is playing. He recently won the 83rd Meadowbrook Invitational in Kilgore.
“The field in 2020 may be the strongest we have hosted in the past three years, since the Texas State Open returned to The Cascades and Tyler in 2018,” Matthew Cohen, General Manager of The Cascades.
Cohen also added, returning is the 1992 Texas State Open Champion, and The Cascades course record holder, Clark Dennis from Dallas, who fired a competitive round of 59 in the 2009 TSO at The Cascades.
The Cascades and their membership are elated about hosting the TSO again.
“We are always thrilled and honored to be hosting the Texas State Open here at The Cascades,” Cohen said. “This is one of the top five state opens in the country, both in terms of the strength of the field annually, and the history and tradition of those that have won it in the past.
“What is particularly satisfying is the manner in which the Tyler community and the entire East Texas region rally behind the event, and truly show civic pride in supporting the players, coming out to watch them compete, and generally just getting behind the event and making it a big week for Tyler and the community. This will be our record-setting ninth Texas State Open, and that is a source of tremendous pride for every one of our club members and staff members. The North Texas PGA has claimed that they love hosting the TSO here for all of these reasons, and that while it has the feel of ‘just another golf tournament’ when conducted in Dallas or Houston, it becomes a real regional event when they are in Tyler.”
Several area players are competing.
“Adding some local flavor will be our own members Bryan Baker, who made the cut in 2018 and 2019 as an amateur, and Cascades Club member and amateur qualifier Adam Renfroe,” Cohen said. “Also playing will be Rob Shields, PGA, and Rick Maxey, both Cascades members and local professionals.”
Other area players entered include: Quitman amateur Jeremy Bates, Van amateur Logan Lockwood, Sulphur Springs amateur Alex Motes, Paris pro Tanner Napier, Texarkana pro Trumann Nugent and Athens pro Clifton Van Cleave.
“We are anticipating a highly competitive and excellent tournament in 2020,” Cohen said. “The weather looks relatively cool for (this week), so we are looking forward to good spectating conditions, great course conditions, and some incredibly high level golf from a stacked field,” Cohen said. “Due to the Coronavirus, many of the top mini-tour players do not have as many opportunities to compete in high-level events such as this, and that has helped to strengthen our field and makes the 2020 Texas State Open one of the more highly anticipated in recent memory.”
The tournament is presented by Joyce Crane and Veritex Bank. The Cascades is located at 4511 Briarwood Drive in Tyler (75709).
FANS ARE WELCOME
Cohen said fans may attend the tournament free of charge.
There are precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.
“We will not be opening the clubhouse facilities to the general public however, only players, caddies, staff and club members will have access to the inside portion of the clubhouse,” Cohen said. “We will have ample restrooms, refreshments available through our Snack Bar, and a place for people to get some shade or a quick spot of air conditioning in the snack bar and restroom facility located adjacent to the snack bar.
“We only ask that people respect others and socially distance when viewing the tournament outside, or bring a mask for the odd occasion where social distancing may not be possible outside.”
Cohen encouraged folks to bring plenty of water, a hat, sunscreen, and some money for food and snacks.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS