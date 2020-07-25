It will be the No. 1 seed from the Rose City vs. the defending champion and No. 14 seed from the Alamo City on championship Sunday.
Tyler's Aaron Hickman, the top seed, meets San Antonio's Colby Harwell, a two-time champion, in the final of the 22nd Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play.
The scheduled 18-hole match play championship is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at Tyler's Willow Brook Country Club.
Harwell won the title in 2017 on his home course — Oak Hills Country Club in San Antonio —after finishing runner-up to Zack Atkinson of Colleyville in the 2016 final at the Northwood Club in Dallas.
Last year, Harwell won over Jake Itsnick of Irving's Four Season Resort-TPC, 5 & 3, in the finals at Shadow Hawk Country Club in Houston.
Hickman is a six-time WBCC Men's Club Champion and will try to use the home course advantage in the final.
Both Hickman and Harwell won with big margins in the semifinals.
Hickman downed No. seed Scott Maurer of Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas, 8 & 7, while Harwell defeated No. 18 Tyler Terry of Spring Creek Country Club in Crockett, 5 & 4.
Hickman won the first two holes against Maurer. After each parred the No. 3 hole, Hickman won three straight holes to take a 5-up lead and eventually getting to 7-up on hole No. 9. The former Palestine High School and TCU golfer kept the pressure on, winning the No. 10 hole for an 8-up lead and then halving No. 11 for the win over Maurer, a form UT Dallas All-America golfer.
Just as Hickman, Harwell won the first two holes over Terry. After halving No. 3, Harwell won Nos. 4 and 5 for a 4-up lead. That lead stayed the same on the next four holes before Terry won No. 10 and Harwell's lead was 3-up. However, Harwell struck back with wins on Nos. 11 and 12 for a 5-up advantage. Terry won No. 13, but Harwell clinched the match by taking No. 14.
In the morning quarterfinals, Hickman won over No. 25 Cole Wiederkehr of Fort Worth's Waterchase Golf Club, 6 & 4, and Harwell took a 1 up win against No. 11 Paul McNamara of Medalist GC (Houston).
The Mid-Amateur Match Play is conducted by the Texas Golf Association and entries are open to male amateur golfers with a GHIN handicap index of 5.4 or less, and who are 25 years of age or older as of the first round of the Championship.
---
Texas Golf Association
22nd Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play
Willow Brook Country Club, Tyler
Saturday's Results
Quarterfinals — No. 1 Aaron Hickman, Willow Brook CC (Tyler) def. No. 25 Cole Wiederkehr, Waterchase GC (Fort Worth), 6 & 4; No. 5 Scott Maurer, Bent Tree CC (Dallas) def. No. 29 Padden Nelson, Hearthstone Country Club (Houston), 1 up; No. 18 Tyler Terry, Spring Creek CC (Crockett) def. No. 23 Judd Pritchard, Colonial Country Club (Fort Worth), 5 & 4; No. 14 Colby Harwell, Oak Hills CC (San Antonio) def. No. 11 Paul McNamara, Medalist GC (Houston), 1 up.
Semifinals — No. 1 Hickman def. No. 5 Maurer, 8 & 7; No. 14 Harwell def. No. 18 Terry, 5 & 4.
Finals — No. 1 Hickman vs. No. 14 Harwell, 8 a.m. Sunday.