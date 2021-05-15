The Apaches will go for their third consecutive national championship when the NJCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Tournament gets underway on Monday in the Metroplex.
Tyler Junior College captured titles in 2018 (Plano) and 2019 (Tucson, Arizona) before the 2020 tournament was canceled.
Matches will be held this year at Collin College in Plano.
TJC enters the tournament ranked No. 1 in the nation, followed by Cowley (Kansas), Seward (Kansas), Eastern Florida State and Abraham Baldwin (Georgia). Collin is ranked No. 6 with Jacksonville College at No. 9.
Just as last week in Mesa, Arizona, the Apache Ladies had the target on their back entering the tourney as the No. 1 ranked team. It did not bother the women as TJC won the national title.
Now, the men go for the 18th national championship in program history and the 64th overall sports national title in school history.
“We have to be ready to play because everyone plays their best against us and gives us their best shot,” TJC coach Dash Connell said.
Connell said his team is very talented with the whole team able to hit the ball.
“One thing we are going to have to prove is that toughest,” Connell said. “We saw it in the women’s tournament a couple of weeks ago, but there is also a day or two where you have to fight through nerves or through any pain. We’ll see if these guys can do that this week.”
The TJC lineup includes: No. 1 Jaycer Lyeons (So., Houston); No. 2 Cash Hanzlik (Fr., Portland, Ore.); No. 3 Ryo Minakata (Kobe, Japan); No. 4 Alan Magadan (Fr., McAllen); No. 5: Jeff Guerrero (So., Queretaro, Mexico); and No. 6 Yassir Kilani (So., Rabat, Morocco).
The doubles lineup is: No. 1 Lyeons-Kilani; No. 2: Magadan-Minakata; and No. 3: Hanzlik-Guerrero.
Alvaro Saint Martin (Fr., Miramar, Argentina) and Ashley Lauweriks (Fr., Sydney, Australia) are the alternates.
SMOKE SIGNALS: TJC is scheduled to host the men’s national tournament in 2022 and the women’s national tournament in 2023.
