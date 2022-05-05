Last year in Mesa, Arizona the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies upped their national tennis championship total to twenty.
Just a few miles southeast in Tucson, Arizona, the Apache Ladies hope to add to that total beginning Saturday at Reffkin Tennis Center. The NJCAA Division I Women's National Tournament continues through Wednesday.
The Apache Ladies enter the tournament with a No. 1 ranking, followed by Hillsborough (Florida), Saint Petersburg (Florida), Seward County (Kansas), Cowley County (Kansas), State College of Florida, Weatherford (Texas), Collin College (Texas), Eastern Florida State and Abraham Baldwin (Georgia).
Two veterans from last year's national championship team include Lauren Anzalotta (San Juan, Puerto Rico) and Destinee Martins (London, England).
Both won singles national championships in 2021 — Martins at No. 1 and Anzalotta at No. 2. This year Coach Dash Connell's lineup has Anzalotta at No. 1 with Martins at No. 2.
The two also won the national doubles championship last year and will play at No. 1 again.
The remainder of the singles lineup includes No. 3: Kelly Arends (South Africa); No. 4: Abigail Wild (Sheffield, England); No. 5: Yeva Kononovyeh (Nikopol, Ukraine); and No. 6: Yeva Kramarova (Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine).
The other doubles squads are No. 2: Arends-Wild; and No. 3: Kononovyck-Kramarova.
Connell won his first national title as the Apache Ladies coach in 2012 in Tucson. In fact, TJC has won 12 of its 20 crowns in Arizona.
Connell has led the Apache Ladies to five of those championships, along with 2012 the other titles were in 2013 and 2017 (Tucson); 2018 (Waco); and 2021 (Mesa).
Fred Kniffen led the women to two national titles (1983 and 1984 in Ocala, Florida). He was followed by Robert Cox as head coach (1987 in Clarkson, Georgia).
After Cox, John Peterson took over the program and led the Apache Ladies to 12 crowns — 1989 (Tucson); 1993 and 1994 (Plano); 1995, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001 (Tucson); 2002 (College Station); 2005, 2010 and 2011 (Tucson).
TJC has also the most Top Five finishes with 43 with Broward (Florida) second with 20.
SMOKE SIGNALS: Tyler will be host of the NJCAA Men's Division I National Tournament, which is scheduled for May 16-20.