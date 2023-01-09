FROM Staff Reports
Georgia scored on all six first-half possessions to jump out to a big lead and cruise to the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The Bulldogs scored a 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs, who were seeking their first national title since 1938.
It was the second consecutive national championship for Georgia after a 41-year drought.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett led the Bulldogs to the title. He connected on 18 of 25 passing attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns before exiting early in the fourth quarter. Bennett also rushed three times for 39 yards and two touchdowns.
The Horned Frogs finish their magical season at 13-1. The Bulldogs are 15-0.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan hit on 14 of 22 passing attempts for 152 yards and two interceptions.
The Bulldogs led 38-7 at halftime after forcing three turnovers, a fumble and two interceptions.
“We had things go about as bad as they could go in the first half,” TCU Coach Sonny Dykes said. “We turned the ball over three times, we gave up big plays. I think early on our guys were a little wide eyed.”
Georgia took a 7-0 lead when Bennett scored on a 21-yard run at 11:01 of the first quarter. Jack Podlesny made the PAT.
After a TCU fumble, the Bulldogs added a 24-yard field goal by Podlesny for a 10-0 lead with 6:51 showing in the initial period.
Derius Davis ran on a jet sweep, but fumbled and Georgia’s Javon Bullard recovered at the Horned Frogs’ 33.
After falling behind, TCU got a big play when Duggan, a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, hit Davis for a 60-yard pass play down to the Bulldog 11.
Three plays later, Duggan scored on a 2-yard TD run. Griffin Kell booted the PAT to pull the Horned Frogs within 10-7 with 4:45 of the first.
Georgia went back up by 10 just minutes later as Bennett connected with Ladd McConkey for a 37-yard TD pass. Podlesny added the PAT and the Bulldogs led 17-7 with 2:43 showing.
After forcing a punt, the Bulldogs went up 24-7 after Bennett’s six-yard run. Podlesny made the PAT at 8:30 of the second quarter.
Georgia went up 31-7 as Kendall Milton scored on a 1-yard run with 1:19 before halftime.
The Bulldogs then picked off a pass as Javon Bullard made the interception and returned three yards to the TCU 22.
Two plays later, Bennett hit Adonai Mitchell for a 22-yard TD reception. Podlesny made the PAT and the Bulldogs led 38-7 with 26 seconds left in the first half.
After both teams punted on their first second half possessions, Georgia went on top 45-7 as Bennett hit Brock Bowers for a 22-yard TD pass with 10:52 showing in the third quarter.
Bennett threw a 14-yard TD to McConkey with 2:17 left in third. Podlesny’s PAT made it 52-7.
With 9:24 left in the fourth quarter, Branson Robinson scored on a 1-yard run and Podlesny’s PAT made it 59-7.
NOTES: TCU running back Kendre Miller was out due to injury. The 1300-yard rushing back from Mount Enterprise suffered an injury during the first half of the Horned Frogs’ 51-45 win over Michigan on Dec. 31 in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. ... During the season Miller gained 1,399 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on 224 carries. Only LaDanian Tomlison and Rusk legend Jim Swink have rushed for more TDs in a season than Miller.