CANTON, Ohio — Gladewater native Winston Hill and former Dallas Cowboys Jimmy Johnson and Cliff Harris were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.
WINSTON HILL
Hill was one of the AFL’s premier blockers, a tackle who protected Joe Namath’s blind side as the Jets won the third Super Bowl and cemented the credentials of the upstart league.
Hill still holds the Jets’ franchise records for offensive linemen with 195 straight games played and 174 consecutive starts.
The late Gladewater native Hill, who died in 2016, was posthumously selected last year for the centennial class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a 15-year career during which he established himself as a durable force on the offensive line — and a favorite of his teammates.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Hill certainly was easy to like off the field because of his affable, teddy bear-like personality. He also was a fierce and dependable presence on it.
Hill grew up in Gladewater, where he was a tennis and football star in high school. His father, Garfield Hill, served as principal of Weldon High School in Gladewater.
He played on both the offensive and defensive lines at Texas Southern, where Hill’s family has started a scholarship endowment in Winston’s name. Hill was also inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in June.
JIMMY JOHNSON
How ’bout them Cowboys!
Johnson, who in 1989 replaced Tom Landry, the only man to coach Dallas from the franchise’s inception in 1960, generally is credited with coining that phrase. He could take pride in it considering the Cowboys won two consecutive Super Bowls under his guidance, and took a third with the roster he put together even though Johnson had left the team in a dispute with owner Jerry Jones.
Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the centennial class on Saturday. He quickly rebuilt the Cowboys when Jones bought the team in ’89, using the draft and perhaps the most lopsided trade in pro sports history — Herschel Walker to Minnesota for a slew of draft picks who formed much of the core of those title teams — to revitalize America’s Team. He made 51 deals in his five seasons with the Cowboys.
CLIFF HARRIS
Earlier, hard-hitting safety Harris has gone from Ouachita Baptist University to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The standout tackler and cover man for the Dallas Cowboys from 1970-79 has been inducted as part of the centennial class.
Harris went from a small school (NAIA) star to an undrafted rookie who started from the outset in Dallas. Known almost as much for the high-top shoes he wore as for his heavy and sure tackles, Harris made the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team, earning the nickname Captain Crash.
He also had to juggle National Guard duties during his first few NFL seasons, sometimes reporting for duty during the week and usually getting to rejoin his teammates for games.
“We were the Doomsday Defense.” Harris recalled. “The odds of me playing in the NFL, much less me standing here tonight, were incredibly long. I may be the only one who knows how truly slim that chance was, but if I could make it, anyone can achieve their goals. The key is to never quit.”
Others inducted on Saturday were coach Bill Cowher, wide receivers Isaac Bruce, Harold Carmichael, defensive backs Troy Polamalu, Steve Atwater and Donnie Shell, defensive lineman Jimbo Covert, guard Steve Hutchinson, running back Edgerrin James and commissioner Paul Tagliabue.
Others being honored posthumously were Bobby Dillon, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle and George Young.