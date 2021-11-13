Class 3A
GLADEWATER 49, BONHAM 10: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Za Campbell rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns and picked off two passes to lead the way on the defensive side for Gladewater as the Bears opened the playoffs with a 49-10 win over Bonham at Gerald Prim Stadium.
G’Braylon Polley added 83 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and D.J. Allen carried nine times for 100 yards and a TD.
Frank Siera recorded 12 tackles on the defensive side. Zavion Woods added nine, and Ben Alarez, Rajuan Johnson and Calan Castles all recorded seven tackles.
The Bears (8-2) will face Grandview (9-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Royse City in the area playoffs.
NEWTON 55, HARLETON 14: CENTER — The Newton Eagles advanced to the area round of the playoffs with a 55-14 win over the Harleton Wildcats on Thursday.
Tabor Childs carried 18 times for 103 yards and scored both touchdowns for Harleton in the loss. Carson Brown passed for 32 yards, completing two passes for 13 yards to Childs, two for 12 yards to Blaine Cornelius and two for seven yards to Cameron Johnson.
Harleton ends the season with a 4-7 record. Newton improves to 9-1 with the win.