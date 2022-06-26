The temperature was high, but the enthusiasm was even higher on Saturday at Third Tyus Bowser Football camp at Tyler High School.
Bowser, the former John Tyler High School all-state player and current Baltimore Raven, hosted some 200 youngsters for two sessions.
The free camp provided youth ages 9-17 with the opportunity to work on their football skills, sportsmanship and teamwork, while building self-esteem both on and off the field. Each participant received a T-shirt, lunch and refreshments.
“That’s what I work for,” Bowser said. “I work to put myself in position to be back here and help guide the next group of young men.”
The camp was conducted both outside on the Lions practice field and inside the new Tyler High Indoor Facility.
The Tyus Bowser Youth Football Camp is made possible by the NFL Foundation, USA Football, Tyler Independent School District, NFLPA and the Baltimore Ravens.
After the camps were postponed the last two years due to COVID-19, Bowser said he was excited to conduct the camp once more.
“It is awesome to represent the city, our area and the state,” said Bowser, donning a University of Houston during the camp. “We were unable to be here the last couple of years, but having these guys back and being able to work with them and interact with them, I love it.”
Former JT standout Justice Liggins, who has been with the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, was on hand as well as Bowser’s parents Sonia and Ray, Tyler High Coach Ricklan Holmes and Pop Warner coaches and current Lions.
Bowser was also All-East Texas while at JT. He then played at the University of Houston and was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round (47th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Going into his sixth season in the NFL with the Ravens, Bowser has totaled 139 tackles, 17.5 sacks and a touchdown in his career to date.
